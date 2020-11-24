Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden names Kerry as U.S. climate envoy, emphasizing diplomacy's role in the issue

Kerry will also likely work with a counterpart in the White House, expected to be announced soon, focused on domestic climate issues. Late last year, Kerry launched World War Zero, a bipartisan group of world leaders and celebrities to combat climate change.

Reuters | Updated: 24-11-2020 04:27 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 04:27 IST
Biden names Kerry as U.S. climate envoy, emphasizing diplomacy's role in the issue

President-elect Joe Biden named former Secretary of State John Kerry as special climate envoy, his transition team said on Monday, a sign that Biden is putting the issue at the center of his foreign policy. Kerry, whose appointment does not require U.S. Senate confirmation, will have a seat on the National Security Council in the White House, the transition team said, marking the first time an official in that body will be dedicated to the climate issue.

Biden has pledged to reverse course on climate from President Donald Trump, who doubts mainstream climate science. Trump pulled the United States out of the 2015 Paris agreement on climate, and dismantled Obama-era climate and environmental regulations to boost drilling, mining and manufacturing. While secretary of state under former President Barack Obama, Kerry, 76, called climate change "the world's most fearsome weapon of mass destruction." In travels from glaciers in Greenland to the Solomon Islands, Kerry has emphasized cooperation on tackling climate change.

He will face a challenging task gaining the world's trust after Trump's rejection of climate diplomacy. As Trump blasted the Paris agreement as being too expensive for Americans, China, the world's top greenhouse gas emitter, positioned itself as a catalyst on climate, announcing new targets in September to cut pollution. Before the landmark Paris agreement, Kerry pushed for China and the United States, the world's second-leading emitter, to agree on emissions targets and work toward a global deal.

Kerry, who was also a longtime liberal senator from Massachusetts and 2004 Democratic presidential nominee, will likely get a quick start as Biden has pledged to rejoin the Paris agreement soon after he comes into office. NATIONAL SECURITY ISSUE

Unlike Trump, Biden believes climate change puts national security at risk because it leads to regional instability and requires more humanitarian missions by the U.S. military. The Biden administration, which takes office on Jan. 20, will likely help push countries to transition away from coal, oil and natural gas, develop renewable power and advanced batteries, and conserve delicate ecosystems like forests. The job will require Kerry to go beyond advocating for action under the U.N. framework for climate.

"He is very well aware that the remit for the next few years is not to sit in big U.N. negotiation halls putting the final touches on the Paris rule book but rallying the world around key action areas," said Paul Bodnar, a senior director for energy and climate under Obama. Kerry will also likely work with a counterpart in the White House, expected to be announced soon, focused on domestic climate issues.

Late last year, Kerry launched World War Zero, a bipartisan group of world leaders and celebrities to combat climate change. After Monday's announcement, Ron Klain, Biden's incoming chief of staff, tweeted: "Stay tuned!!" when Varshini Prakash, director of the Sunrise Movement environmental group, said she was keeping her eyes peeled for the naming of Kerry's domestic climate policy counterpart.

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

Yemen's Houthis say they fired missile at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Drip by drip, U.S. Republicans edge away from Trump election claims

More prominent Republicans joined the call on Monday for President Donald Trump to end efforts to overturn his election defeat and allow President-elect Joe Biden to begin the transition to a new administration. Twenty days after Election D...

Qantas to require COVID-19 vaccination for international travelers

Australias Qantas will insist in future that international travelers have a COVID-19 vaccination before they fly, describing the move as a necessity. We are looking at changing our terms and conditions to say, for international travelers, t...

Trump campaign urges appeals court to block Biden from winning Pennsylvania

President Donald Trumps campaign on Monday asked a federal appeals court to revive a long-shot challenge to Pennsylvanias election results, a central part of its effort to stop President-elect Joe Bidens inauguration. The campaign is appeal...

NFL-Unemployed 1,363 days, Kaepernick still ready to work

Colin Kaepernick has not had any job offers despite injuries to starting quarterbacks this season, although the former San Francisco 49er let National Football League teams know he is available by posting a workout video on Monday.Kaepernic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020