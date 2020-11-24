MAPS braces for Cyclone 'Nivar'; protection machinery activated:official

Left Menu
Chennai, Nov 24 (PTI): Unit II at the Madras Atomic Power Station (MAPS) in neighbouring Kalpakkam was operating at full capacity of 220MW and all the systems were expected to 'successfully' withstand the impact of Cyclone 'Nivar' when it crosses the eastern coast, a top official said on Tuesday.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-11-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 18:09 IST
Chennai, Nov 24 (PTI): Unit II at the Madras Atomic Power Station (MAPS) in neighbouring Kalpakkam was operating at full capacity of 220MW and all the systems were expected to 'successfully' withstand the impact of Cyclone 'Nivar' when it crosses the eastern coast, a top official said on Tuesday. The Atomic Power Station situation is located about 70 km from Chennai on the East Coast Road.

"All the plant systems are operating normal and expected to successfully withstand the impact of cyclone Nivar, when it crosses the coast," IGCAR Station Director M Srinivas said. The cyclone protection machinery at the site has been 'activated' and all measures including placing sandbags on the coastal sides, clearing of storm drains and inspection of plant buildings and structures have been done, he said in a release.

The authorities are on high alert, he said, adding they were closely monitoring the weather to take necessary actions when required, he added. Madras Atomic Power Station has two units -- Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (2x220MWe PHWR), the Nuclear Power Corporation of India which manages MAPS said.

Unit-I is under maintenance. According to the Met department, the deep depression over Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm and it is likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts on the evening of November 25.PTI VIJ BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

