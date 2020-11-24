Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category

Delhi's overall air quality deteriorated on Tuesday but remained in "very poor" category with 18 of the 38 stations recording 'severe' air quality, government agencies said. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) mobile app, SAMEER, the city's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 388 on Tuesday evening, while it was 361 in the morning. SAFAR said effective stubble fire counts are around 189 and the AQI is expected to improve on Wednesday.

"Winds are not favourable for the direct new intrusion of fire-related pollutants. Stubble burning share in PM2.5 in Delhi's air is estimated as 5 per cent for today. "Winds are forecasted to pick up and improve the ventilation condition by tomorrow afternoon. The AQI is likely to improve towards the lower end of very poor by tomorrow evening and likely stay at very poor to the higher end of poor on November 26," it said. The stations with AQI in 'severe' category include Anand Vihar (413), Bawana(412), Ashok Vihar (407), Chandni Chowk (410), Jahangirpuri(424), Patparganj (411) and Vivek Vihar (426).

The capital's AQI was in 'severe' category on November 15 but after that, it improved and remained in either 'poor' or 'moderate' category until November 22. The AQI in the city was 302 on Monday, 274 on Sunday, 251 on Saturday, 296 on Friday, 283 on Thursday and 211 on Wednesday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". Stubble burning accounted for six per cent of Delhi's PM2.5 pollution on Monday and 12 per cent on Sunday. It was 13 per cent on Saturday, 15 per cent on Friday, 20 per cent on Thursday and eight per cent on Wednesday. According to IMD, the maximum temperature in the capital was recorded at 25.3 degree Celsius, while the minimum was 6.7 degrees Celsius with cloudy sky on Tuesday.

The minimum temperature is likely to increase in the coming few days, the Met department said..