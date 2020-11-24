Left Menu
Development News Edition

CITES, Jackson Wild, UNDP partner to hold World Wildlife Day 2021 film showcase

The Film Showcase will be one of the featured global events at the 2021 UN World Wildlife Day (3rd March) celebrations on the theme of Forests and livelihoods: sustaining people and planet.

UNDP | Updated: 24-11-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 22:25 IST
CITES, Jackson Wild, UNDP partner to hold World Wildlife Day 2021 film showcase
In 2013, the CITES Secretariat was designated by the United Nations General Assembly as the global facilitator for the celebration of World Wildlife Day each year in collaboration with organizations in the United Nations system. Image Credit: Pixabay

The Secretariat of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), Jackson Wild, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) announced today that they will team up to organize an international film showcase focusing on our planet's valuable forests, their extensive ecosystems services, and millions of livelihoods that the forests help to sustain.

The Film Showcase will be one of the featured global events at the 2021 UN World Wildlife Day (3rd March) celebrations on the theme of Forests and livelihoods: sustaining people and planet.

The winners, including the films selected for the final round of the competition, will be shown throughout 2021, highlighting the key message that forests are pillars of humanity's social and economic well-being, as well as a vital element for planet's environmental health and biological diversity.

CITES Secretary-General Ivonne Higuero said, "The World Wildlife Day 2021 Film Showcase offers a powerful platform to discuss the experiences of communities whose livelihoods are built on their historic relationship with forests and its wildlife. It is also an opportunity to discuss the immense value of the ecosystem services forests provide to people everywhere and to the global economy. As we seek to respond to multiple planetary crises, from climate change to biodiversity loss and the effects of a global pandemic, the film showcase will highlight the experiences of groups and communities who have established a safe and sustainable relationship with some of the planet's most important natural systems."

In 2013, the CITES Secretariat was designated by the United Nations General Assembly as the global facilitator for the celebration of World Wildlife Day each year in collaboration with organizations in the United Nations system.

"We believe in the power of story to inspire awe at the wonders of our natural world and ignite the critical changes that will be required to restore and protect it,"­­­ agreed Lisa Samford, Executive Director of Jackson Wild. "Covering over a third of the Earth's surface, forests are home to 80% of all terrestrial animals, plants and insects and sustain the livelihoods of millions of people, providing ecosystems services and resources that are essential to the global economy. Rich biodiversity is essential to the health of our planet. With the impact of climate change escalating every day as growing numbers of species edge toward extinction we must act quickly and decisively our own survival."

TIMELINE AND PLANNED ACTIVITIES

The call for entry will close on 4, January 2021 and finalists will be announced in mid-February 2021. Winners will be presented at a high-level, virtual event to coincide with the global celebration of UN World Wildlife Day on 3 March 2021.

2020 World Wildlife Day Film Showcase: Forest films will then be made available for free, educational online streaming throughout the world.

AWARD CATEGORIES AND DESCRIPTIONS

People & Forests: Awarded to the film that best communicates humanity's social, cultural, economic, or spiritual interconnectivity to forests.

My Forest: Awarded to the best forest-related film created by people living in the forest region featured in the film, including films presented by indigenous community members and independent filmmakers and production teams focusing on their local forests.

Future of Forests: Awarded to the film that most effectively explores the initiatives of individuals or organizations working to protect and preserve forest ecosystems and those that rely on them and/or scientific forest research, forest sustainability, forest-related conservation issues & solutions. Issues addressed may include traditional knowledge, forest-dependent livelihoods, climate change, biodiversity loss, zoonotic diseases related to deforestation, and the loss of forest resources.

Living Forests: Awarded to the film that most effectively showcases the rich diversity and complexity of forest ecosystems and the species that inhabit them.

Forest Micro Movie: Awarded to the best forest-related film 5 minutes in run time or less.

Additional Award Categories may be added prior to the announcement of the finalists to honour as many worthy films as possible.

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES

There is no entry fee for submission, Any film completed after January 1st, 2016 related to terrestrial forests is eligible to enter, provided a streaming link to the full film is made available for free, educational, online streaming either freely or by request as part of the 2021 World Wildlife Day Film Showcase: Forests hosted by Jackson Wild on the Eventive Platform. Submissions in all languages are welcomed. Programs in a language other than English must be subtitled in English for presentation to the judges and for streaming as part of the World Wildlife Day Film Showcase: Forests.

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Risk assets rally to records as U.S. political uncertainty ebbs

Stocks hit record highs on Tuesday while bitcoin and oil prices also rose as political uncertainty subsided after U.S. President-elect Joe Biden got the formal go-ahead to begin his transition to the White House. Short of spelling out his d...

Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Sadiq dies in Lucknow hospital

Prominent Shia cleric and All India Muslim Personal Law Board vice president Maulana Kalbe Sadiq died in Lucknow on Monday. He was 83Maulana Sadiq breathed his last at around 10.00 pm at a private hospital here, his son Kalbe Sibtain said. ...

Home secy writes to par panel citing inability to appear before it

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has written to the chairman of Parliamentary Panel on Information Technology, Shashi Tharoor, citing a rule to express his inability to appear before the committee on the issue of suspension of Internet services, ...

Elephant rides resume at Amber

Elephant rides at the famous Amber Fort here has resumed after remaining closed for months due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. The Superintendent of Amber Fort, Pankaj Dharendra, said as per the order issued by the Department of Arch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020