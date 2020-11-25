Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt to soon come out with model tenancy law

The ministry had in July 2019 floated the draft model tenancy law. Addressing a webinar organised by realtors body NAREDCO, he said the government's Affordable Rental Housing Complex (ARHC) scheme for migrants, which was launched few months ago, has been progressing well and the programme has the potential to stop creation of slums in cities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 15:50 IST
Govt to soon come out with model tenancy law
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@Secretary_MoHUA)

Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra on Wednesday said the government will soon come out with the model tenancy law, giving a major boost to real estate sector especially rental homes. The ministry had in July 2019 floated the draft model tenancy law.

Addressing a webinar organised by realtors body NAREDCO, he said the government's Affordable Rental Housing Complex (ARHC) scheme for migrants, which was launched few months ago, has been progressing well and the programme has the potential to stop creation of slums in cities. Mishra said the housing sales have revived after unlocking of the economy on the back of several measures taken by the Centre as well as state governments.

He said some states like Maharashtra and Karnataka have reduced stamp duty on registration of properties to boost sales. The secretary said the Centre had advised all States/UTs to cut stamp duty for giving filip to the housing segment.

"Model Tenancy law is ready. It has been translated into various languages as it has far reaching implications," Mishra said. The deadline for feedback on the proposed model tenancy law ended on October 31 and now States have been asked to send those feedbacks after compiling it, he said.

The secretary said the model tenancy will come "very soon". Mishra pointed out that 1.1 crore homes were vacant as per 2011 census as people fear to give their homes on rent.

The model tenancy law will eliminate anomalies and give a boost to real estate sector, he said. The Centre will send the Model Tenancy Law, after approval from the Union Cabinet, to States for its adoption. The draft model tenancy law proposes that landowners will have to give a notice in writing three months before revising rent. It advocated appointing a district collector as rent authority and heavy penalty on tenants for overstaying.

On the ARHC scheme, Mishra said the initial response has been very encouraging and the already completed units have been handed over in cities like Surat and Chandigarh. "This scheme is the answer for ending slums in the country. No one wants to live in slums," he said.

Talking about the Rs 25,000-crore stress fund to complete stuck real estate projects, Mishra said around Rs 13,000 crore has been committed so far in 135 real estate projects, which would benefit 87,000 homebuyers. He said the government is regularly reviewing the progress of this stress fund -- Special Window for Affordable and Mid Income Housing (SWAMIH).

The secretary asked builders to take advantage of recent tax relief announced by the government in clearing their unsold inventories. Recently, the government relaxed income tax rules to allow primary or first sale of housing units of up to Rs 2 crore at a price that can be 20 per cent below the stamp duty circle rate. Earlier, the law restricted differential between circle rate and agreement value at 10 per cent.

The secretary complimented realtors bodies NAREDCO and CREDAI for creating their own online platforms for property sales and asked them to promote them as well as take feedback from people. He said these two platforms could become Amazon of real estate with e-commerce becoming popular among young generation.

Mishra said Indian real estate sector not only contributes in the country's GDP but is a major employment generator. It creates demand for 250-300 ancillary industries. He emphasized on skill improvement and use of modern technologies for faster completion of construction works.

NAREDCO Chairman Rajeev Talwar and President Niranjan Hiranandani thanked the central government for helping the sector in tiding over the crisis. Rajan Bandelkar, Vice Chairman, NAREDCO West and Ashok Mohanani, President NAREDCO West also highlighted several steps taken by the Centre and Maharashtra government to boost demand.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran records highest daily coronavirus infections of 13,843, TV reports

Iran registered on Wednesday a daily record high of 13,843 new coronavirus cases, the health ministry said, pushing the national tally to 894,385 in the Middle Easts worst-hit country. Ministrys spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV tha...

EXPLAINER-When and how will COVID-19 vaccines become available?

Pfizer Inc with partner BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc have released trial data showing their COVID-19 vaccines to be about 95 effective at preventing the illness, while AstraZeneca Plc this week said its vaccine could be up to 90 effective.If...

U'khand CM assures gang-rape victim's parents of all help to get legal aid

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday assured the parents of a gang-rape and murder victim from Uttarakhand of all support from the state government in their legal battle to get justice. Rawat gave the assurance to the parents o...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 1730 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Mumbai city in Margao. STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-TENNIS-TATA OPEN MSLTA seeks slot for Tata Open Mahara...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020