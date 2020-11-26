Left Menu
Awareness needed to conserve monuments in Marathwada: Experts

Conservation work at forts of Marathwada should be carried out without wiping out historical remains at the sites, experts said during a webinar organised by the Maharashtra state archaeology department, an official said on Thursday.

26-11-2020
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The webinar was organised on Wednesday to mark the World Heritage Week, which was observed from November 19 to 25, the official said.

Professors of history Dr Satish Kadam and Dr Madhavi Mahake spoke about conservation of monuments and social responsibility, and temples in Marathwada region. "Although conservation of monuments is the government's responsibility, educators need to stress on the importance of these structures to students," Dr Kadam said, highlighting the importance of social responsibility in preserving historical sites.

Noting that the Marathwada region is rich in historical sites, Dr Mahake said there are temples in region, which were constructed in 4-5 Century AD till the Mughal Maratha period. Meanwhile, fort expert Sanket Kulkarni spoke about the conservation work of forts in Kandhar (Nanded), Ausa (Latur), Paranda (Osmanabad), Antur (Aurangabad), Dharur (Beed).

The construction of pathways and pavements in areas of these forts has led to the burial of several historical remains, and fort enthusiasts must alert the authorities about them from time to time.

