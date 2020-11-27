Left Menu
Development News Edition

Magnitude 4.7 quake hits eastern Turkey, no damage reported

An earthquake with a 4.7 magnitude shook Malatya province in eastern Turkey on Friday, sending people pouring out into the streets in fear. Several people rushed out of their homes or workplaces in fear that buildings might topple, the agency reported. Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and earthquakes are frequent.

PTI | Ankara | Updated: 27-11-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 15:25 IST
Magnitude 4.7 quake hits eastern Turkey, no damage reported
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

An earthquake with a 4.7 magnitude shook Malatya province in eastern Turkey on Friday, sending people pouring out into the streets in fear. There was however, no immediate report of any damage or casualties. The quake, which was centered in the town of Puturge, struck at 11:27 a.m. (local time), Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate said. It was felt in several neighboring provinces.

Malatya's Gov. Aydin Barus told the state-run Anadolu Agency that his office had not received any "negative reports" concerning possible damage or injuries. Several people rushed out of their homes or workplaces in fear that buildings might topple, the agency reported.

Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and earthquakes are frequent. The country was hit by two strong tremors this year — one that hit the western port city of Izmir last month, killing 114 people and one that struck Elazig province, which neighbors Malatya, killing 41 people.

At least 17,000 people died in a powerful earthquake in northwest Turkey in 1999.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Philip Green's Arcadia working on contingency options after COVID-19 hit

Philip Greens Arcadia, home to some of the biggest brands in British retail, said it was working on a number of options to secure its future after the COVID-19 pandemic hammered its business. Sky News reported it risked collapsing in days, ...

Ugandan presidential hopeful Wine says hotels in a town refuse to host him

Ugandan pop star and presidential candidate Bobi Wine said on Friday that security forces had ordered hotels in a town where he was campaigning to deny him admission, a new hurdle as he challenges President Yoweri Musevenis rule. Wine, whos...

Jaishankar reaches Seychelles on last leg of his three-nation tour

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reached Seychelles on Friday on a two-day official visit during which he will call on the newly-elected Indian-origin President and meet his counterpart to bolster bilateral relations with the key Indi...

Max Life hires 2,000 executives via digital medium during COVID-19

Max Life Insurance on Friday said it has hired over 2,000 executives during the first half of this fiscal in midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. By efficiently digitizing its recruitment and onboarding process, the life insurer has been able to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020