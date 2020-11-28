Left Menu
Development News Edition

Low pressure area to intensify into depression, southern states to receive rains next week: IMD

A low pressure area over south Andaman Sea and adjoining Bay of Bengal was "very likely" to concentrate into a depression in the next 48 hours and intensify further before moving towards the Tamil Nadu coast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-11-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 19:22 IST
Low pressure area to intensify into depression, southern states to receive rains next week: IMD

A low pressure area over south Andaman Sea and adjoining Bay of Bengal was "very likely" to concentrate into a depression in the next 48 hours and intensify further before moving towards the Tamil Nadu coast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday. Under its influence, various parts in southern states were likely to receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall starting December 1, the IMD said in release.

"A low pressure area has formed over South Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of Southeast Bay of Bengal & east Equatorial Indian Ocean (on) November 28. It is very likely to concentrate into a Depression during next 48 hours and intensify further thereafter", it said.

It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and reach the south Tamil Nadu coast on December 2. The weather office forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with isolated extremely heavy falls as "very likely over" south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala on December 2.

Further, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall was likely over these regions on December 1 and 3. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places was very likely over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Mahe and Karaikal and north Kerala from Tuesday to Thursday, the IMD said.

It further forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places over south coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalseema, south interior Karnataka and Lakshadweep during this period. Warning of rough sea conditions, the IMD asked fishermen not to venture into the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea, central parts of South Bay of Bengal on, along and off Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts, Kerala coast, Comorin area and Gulf of Mannar from Saturday to Thursday.

Squally weather would prevail over these areas. Meanwhile, the IMD issued an 'Orange' alert for Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts in Kerala on December 1 and for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts on December 2 following the low pressure area.

Yellow alert has been sounded for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kottayam districts on Tuesday and for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and idukki districts on Wednesday, it said. Orange alert indicates heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain, while yellow alert is heavy rainfall ranging from 6 cm to 11 cm.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Eight killed in rains in AP over last three days

Amaravati, Nov 28 PTI Eight people were killed in floods caused by heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Chittoor and Kadapa districts of Andhra Pradesh in the last three days, the state government said on Saturday. While six people died in ...

DRI busts inter-continental drug racket in Mumbai, seizes 396 g heroin

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI has busted an inter-continental racket of drug smuggling and seized 396 grams of heroin from a courier consignment from South Africa to Mumbai, officials said on Saturday.According to officials, t...

Expert group preparing health system for COVID-19 vaccine distribution, administration: PSA

An expert group in partnership with the Union Health Ministry has been preparing the health system for distribution and administration of COVID-19 vaccine without compromising existing healthcare services, Principal Scientific Adviser K Vij...

Was under more pressure than Lampard at Chelsea, says Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has claimed that he was under more pressure at Chelsea than the current Blues boss Frank Lampard. Mourinhos remark comes ahead as Tottenham and Chelsea get ready to lock horns against each other in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020