Low pressure area to intensify into depression, southern states to receive rains next week: IMD
A low pressure area over south Andaman Sea and adjoining Bay of Bengal was "very likely" to concentrate into a depression in the next 48 hours and intensify further before moving towards the Tamil Nadu coast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-11-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 19:22 IST
A low pressure area over south Andaman Sea and adjoining Bay of Bengal was "very likely" to concentrate into a depression in the next 48 hours and intensify further before moving towards the Tamil Nadu coast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday. Under its influence, various parts in southern states were likely to receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall starting December 1, the IMD said in release.
"A low pressure area has formed over South Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of Southeast Bay of Bengal & east Equatorial Indian Ocean (on) November 28. It is very likely to concentrate into a Depression during next 48 hours and intensify further thereafter", it said.
It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and reach the south Tamil Nadu coast on December 2. The weather office forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with isolated extremely heavy falls as "very likely over" south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala on December 2.
Further, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall was likely over these regions on December 1 and 3. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places was very likely over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Mahe and Karaikal and north Kerala from Tuesday to Thursday, the IMD said.
It further forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places over south coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalseema, south interior Karnataka and Lakshadweep during this period. Warning of rough sea conditions, the IMD asked fishermen not to venture into the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea, central parts of South Bay of Bengal on, along and off Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts, Kerala coast, Comorin area and Gulf of Mannar from Saturday to Thursday.
Squally weather would prevail over these areas. Meanwhile, the IMD issued an 'Orange' alert for Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts in Kerala on December 1 and for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts on December 2 following the low pressure area.
Yellow alert has been sounded for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kottayam districts on Tuesday and for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and idukki districts on Wednesday, it said. Orange alert indicates heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain, while yellow alert is heavy rainfall ranging from 6 cm to 11 cm.
ALSO READ
Thunderstorm with light rain over parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry on Nov 14: IMD
Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 tally spikes to 7,54,460
Discoms liquidity infusion: Tamil Nadu tops chart of states with Rs 30K cr sanctioned loan
Stolen bronze idols of Lord Rama, Lakshman, Sita recovered in UK handed over to Tamil Nadu
Moderate to heavy rainfall likely in parts of Tamil Nadu over next 2 days