Monday's penumbral lunar eclipse won't be visible in India

A lunar eclipse will take placeon Monday but won't be visible in India as it would beafternoon here, an official of Jiwaji Observatory in Ujjain inMadhya Pradesh said

The 'penumbral lunar eclipse' will begin at 12:59:09PM and continue till 05:25:09 PM on Monday, RajendraprakashGupt, superintendent of the observatory, said on Sunday

"A penumbral lunar eclipse takes place when the sun,earth, and moon align in almost a straight line. The earthblocks some of the sun's light from directly reaching themoon's surface, and partially covers the moon with the outerpart of its shadow, also known as the penumbra," Guptexplained.