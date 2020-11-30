Left Menu
No raid by ED; only some details sought, says ULCCS chairman

The Uralungal Labour Contract cooperative Society (ULCCS) chairman Paleri Ramesan on Monday denied reports about an Enforcement Directorate raid at the organisation's head office at nearby Vatakara.

The Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) chairman Paleri Ramesan on Monday denied reports about an Enforcement Directorate raid at the organization's head office at nearby Vatakara. In a press communique issued here, Rameshan said two officials of the ED had come to their office to seek clarification on whether anyone, who is under the scanner of the department, have had any links with ULCCS.

They also sought the income tax statement, which were found perfectly in order, the release stated. "Given the fact that it was only a verification, that the ED officials had in our office, reports of a raid by ED would only damage our credibility and decades-long reputation of the society," the chairman pointed out.

ULCCS, with a workforce of 1300, has an 'incredible' track record of complying with all co-operative norms, mandatory income tax, and audit formalities, he said. The society, formed in 1925, is into construction and Infrastructure development from roads and bridges to premium apartments and undertakes government and non-government projects.

