Essar Projects completes construction of Bailey bridge in Papua New Guinea

Essar Projects PNG on Friday said it has completed construction of the Bailey bridge on the Waghi River in Papua New Guinea, providing a lifeline to about 6,000 residents. The bridge, constructed for the Anglimp-South Waghi District Development Authority, connects Mugmamp with Kendeng, the company said in a statement.

The company "had completed construction of the Bailey bridge on the Waghi River in Anglimp South Waghi district of Jiwaka Province in Papua New Guinea, thus providing a lifeline to about 6,000 residents of Mugmamp who will now be able to access basic government services," the statement said. The residents of the region were almost cut-off from the rest of the country after the bridge was washed away by Waghi river several years ago.

The project was challenging as it included working in tough hilly terrains, kudos to the project team who overcame all the obstacles through efficient planning and execution," Essar Projects Country Director of PNG Srinivas Karri said. The 54 metre long and 6 metre wide Bailey bridge was prefabricated in the city of Lae as 'ready to fix' parts comprising 18 bays of 3 metre length each. These were then transported to the site, in four 40 feet containers, over a distance of 416 km across rugged mountainous terrain known for frequent landslides and hindrances caused by frequent rain and floods.

On the site, the bridge was assembled and then slid over a gravel platform with the help of pulleys erected for the purpose and fitted into desired position on the prior constructed abutments. In Papua New Guinea, Essar Projects has established its position as a prominent EPC player by executing challenging projects such as Komo Airport, Kapal Haus Provincial Headquarters, Jimi High Altitude Road, Mugmamp Bridge, only to name few.

Essar PNG started its journey in late 2010 in PNG and its maiden project was Komo airfield project, which was executed in a very challenging atmosphere and terrain. After completion of this project, the company was awarded the Kapal Haus Project which involved construction of provincial headquarters for Western Highlands – a prestigious landmark building Project in the entire highlands region of PNG..