Left Menu
Development News Edition

Essar Projects completes construction of Bailey bridge in Papua New Guinea

Essar Projects PNG on Friday said it has completed construction of the Bailey bridge on the Waghi River in Papua New Guinea, providing a lifeline to about 6,000 residents.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 21:58 IST
Essar Projects completes construction of Bailey bridge in Papua New Guinea

Essar Projects PNG on Friday said it has completed construction of the Bailey bridge on the Waghi River in Papua New Guinea, providing a lifeline to about 6,000 residents. The bridge, constructed for the Anglimp-South Waghi District Development Authority, connects Mugmamp with Kendeng, the company said in a statement.

The company "had completed construction of the Bailey bridge on the Waghi River in Anglimp South Waghi district of Jiwaka Province in Papua New Guinea, thus providing a lifeline to about 6,000 residents of Mugmamp who will now be able to access basic government services," the statement said. The residents of the region were almost cut-off from the rest of the country after the bridge was washed away by Waghi river several years ago.

The project was challenging as it included working in tough hilly terrains, kudos to the project team who overcame all the obstacles through efficient planning and execution," Essar Projects Country Director of PNG Srinivas Karri said. The 54 metre long and 6 metre wide Bailey bridge was prefabricated in the city of Lae as 'ready to fix' parts comprising 18 bays of 3 metre length each. These were then transported to the site, in four 40 feet containers, over a distance of 416 km across rugged mountainous terrain known for frequent landslides and hindrances caused by frequent rain and floods.

On the site, the bridge was assembled and then slid over a gravel platform with the help of pulleys erected for the purpose and fitted into desired position on the prior constructed abutments. In Papua New Guinea, Essar Projects has established its position as a prominent EPC player by executing challenging projects such as Komo Airport, Kapal Haus Provincial Headquarters, Jimi High Altitude Road, Mugmamp Bridge, only to name few.

Essar PNG started its journey in late 2010 in PNG and its maiden project was Komo airfield project, which was executed in a very challenging atmosphere and terrain. After completion of this project, the company was awarded the Kapal Haus Project which involved construction of provincial headquarters for Western Highlands – a prestigious landmark building Project in the entire highlands region of PNG..

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab CM asks Centre to listen to farmers, terms their fight 'just'

Terming their fight against farm laws just, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday asked the Centre why it was not listening to farmers and was being adamant on the issue. He asserted that his governments would stand firmly with fa...

Farmers' protest: PM accuses oppn of misleading farmers and "playing tricks" again; Rahul claims new agri laws for "2-3 friends" of Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the opposition parties of misleading farmers and playing tricks again on them as he and the BJP asserted that the new agriculture laws over which protests by farmers raged in the NCR will provi...

U.S. Congress races to avoid December government shutdown amid pandemic

The U.S. Congress on Monday began a two-week sprint to rescue the federal government from a possible shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, the first major test since the election of whether Republicans and Democrats intend to cooperate.Go...

South Korea reports bird flu outbreak on duck farm -OIE

South Korea has confirmed an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu on a duck farm in the southwestern part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health OIE said on Monday. The outbreak, which occurred in the town of Girin-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020