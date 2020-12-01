Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heat wave returns to Australia on first day of summer

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) expects temperatures to break records in the coming days due to the heat wave, which has been building across much of the country's outback interior over the last week. "While bursts of heat and heat wave are normal for this time of year, what's making this burst of heat exceptional is temperatures up to 18 degrees (Celsius) above average," BoM Meteorologist Dean Narramore said.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 01-12-2020 11:09 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 10:40 IST
Heat wave returns to Australia on first day of summer
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An intense heat wave returned to Australia's south and east on Tuesday, the first day of the southern hemisphere summer, raising risks of bush fires after the country sweltered through its hottest November on record. Australia's Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) expects temperatures to break records in the coming days due to the heat wave, which has been building across much of the country's outback interior over the last week.

"While bursts of heat and heat wave are normal for this time of year, what's making this burst of heat exceptional is temperatures up to 18 degrees (Celsius) above average," BoM Meteorologist Dean Narramore said. People flocked to beaches and pools to cool off after a slight reprieve from the heat when temperatures stayed in the mid-20s on Monday.

"It's been a long time since anyone had to deal with that sort of heat and when it comes and it hits you like that, not fun for anyone," Louis Chris, cooling off in Bronte Baths near Sydney's iconic Bondi beach, told Reuters. The heat wave, which is now slowly moving to the northeast, has also elevated the risks of fires.

More than 30 fire crews are trying to contain a massive blaze at world heritage listed site Fraser Island off the coast of Queensland. The fires have razed nearly half of the popular tourist island's land area, authorities said. Total fire bans have been enforced across the east amid the first major heat wave of Australia's fire season, which usually runs from late southern hemisphere spring through summer.

Last summer's bush fires - which Prime Minister described as Australia's "black summer" - killed 33 people and billions of native animals but the risk this year is from grasslands, which are expected to dry soon and spark fires.

Also Read: Congress, NC beating around the bush, evading question on restoration of Article 370 in J-K: Singh

  • READ MORE ON:
  • bush

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

Ontario, Canada Launches Virtual Business Mission to India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan records 67 COVID-19 related deaths in last 24 hours

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 67 COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours as the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 8,091. Citing data by National Command and Operation Centre NCOC, Dunya News reported that 2,458 persons tested...

Republicans oppose nomination of Neera Tanden as Director of OMB; call her worst nominee of Biden

US President-elect Joe Biden nominating Indian-American Neera Tanden as his Director for Office of Management and Budget has run into trouble with some of the top Republican Senators openly opposing the pick due to her combative and insulti...

Philip Green's Arcadia rejects Frasers' offer of 'lifeline' loan

Philip Greens struggling British fashion group Arcadia has turned down rival Frasers Groups offer of a lifeline loan of up to 50 million pounds 67 million, sportswear retailer Frasers, controlled by Mike Ashley, said on Monday.Arcadia owns ...

Toyota Kirloskar logs 2.4 pc rise in November sales

Toyota Kirloskar Motor TKM on Tuesday reported a 2.4 per cent increase in its domestic sales to 8,508 units in November. The Japanese automaker had sold 8,312 units in the domestic market in November 2019.The company has been witnessing a g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020