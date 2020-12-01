Left Menu
Development News Edition

The size of a matchbox, a rare mouse deer is born on camera in Poland

"For the first time ever in the history of any species of mouse deer, an actual birth was filmed and then the first moment of life of the baby," Radoslaw Ratajszczak, the head of Zoo Wroclow, told Reuters. Chevrotains are facing extinction due to hunting and to palm oil plantations in their native home.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 01-12-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 20:19 IST
The size of a matchbox, a rare mouse deer is born on camera in Poland
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A zoo in Wroclaw, Poland has captured the birth of a tiny mouse deer on camera for the first time ever, in a hopeful moment for the highly endangered species originating from the Philippines. The baby chevrotain, born on Nov. 10, is the size of a large matchbox and weighs around 100 grams.

The species is characterised by its small stature, spindly legs and mouse-like head, and the birth is of particular significance because there are only a dozen chevrotains in European zoos and just one male. "For the first time ever in the history of any species of mouse deer, an actual birth was filmed and then the first moment of life of the baby," Radoslaw Ratajszczak, the head of Zoo Wroclow, told Reuters.

Chevrotains are facing extinction due to hunting and to palm oil plantations in their native home. "They are very prone to predators...they are quite easy to catch," Ratajszczak said. "And they are of course, like rabbits, very tasty, unfortunately."

Chevrotains are also very difficult to study, preferring to hide in grass and, especially when giving birth, in secluded places far from human eyes. It is still unclear what sex the baby is, with conservationists hoping for a male to help the reproduction process.

Also Read: Investors tell European firms to reveal 'missing' climate costs in their accounts

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AstraZeneca partner sticks with two full dose regimen in COVID trials in India

Serum Institute of India, which has partnered with AstraZeneca to manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine, will continue to test a two full dose regimen of the shot despite it showing a lower success rate than a half and full dose regimen in pivot...

China says probe sent to retrieve lunar rocks lands on moon

A Chinese robot probe launched to return lunar rocks to Earth landed on the moon Tuesday, the government announcedThe Change 5 probe successfully landed on the moon in the pre-selected landing area, the official China News Service said, cit...

Bipartisan lawmakers propose $908 billion COVID relief bill

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators and members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday proposed a 908 billion COVID relief bill that would fund measures through March 31, including 228 billion in additional paycheck protection program f...

China successfully lands spacecraft on moon to retrieve lunar rocks

China successfully landed a spacecraft on the moons surface on Tuesday in a historic mission to retrieve lunar surface samples, Chinese state media reported.China launched its Change-5 probe on Nov. 24. The uncrewed mission, named after the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020