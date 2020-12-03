Britain's climate advisers call for at least a 68% emissions reduction by 2030

Britain's climate advisers call for at least a 68% emissions reduction by 2030Reuters | London | Updated: 03-12-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 15:52 IST
Britain should increase its 2030 emissions reduction target to at least a 68% cut on 1990 levels to help it meet its goals under the Paris climate agreement, the government's climate advisers said on Thursday.
"This would constitute a decisive commitment to a Net Zero emissions trajectory, consistent with the Paris Agreement," the Climate Change Committee said in a letter to Britain's energy minister Alok Sharma.
