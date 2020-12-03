Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM-UDAY: Delhi LG Baijal holds meet to discuss development control norms

"Chaired meeting of VC, DDA, senior officials @offucial_dda and experts from National Institute of Urban Affairs to discuss development control norms for unauthorised colonies being regularised under PM-UDAY program," the LG Office tweeted. Over 3.5 lakh people have registered under PM-UDAY, and 2,193 ownership rights have been conferred to the residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi, the DDA said on November 11.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 21:39 IST
PM-UDAY: Delhi LG Baijal holds meet to discuss development control norms
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@LtGovDelhi)

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday held a meeting to discuss development control norms for unauthorised colonies being regularised under the PM-UDAY programme, officials said here. The vice chairman and other senior officials of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and experts from the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) were present during the meet.

PM-Unauthorised Colony in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojna (PM-UDAY) was launched on October 29, 2019 to confer ownership rights to residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies in the city. "Chaired meeting of VC, DDA, senior officials @offucial_dda and experts from National Institute of Urban Affairs to discuss development control norms for unauthorised colonies being regularised under PM-UDAY program," the LG Office tweeted.

Over 3.5 lakh people have registered under PM-UDAY, and 2,193 ownership rights have been conferred to the residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi, the DDA said on November 11. The LG Office further said in its tweet that Baijal "emphasised on provision of incentives for creation of physical and social infrastructure, including roads, education and health facilities, green spaces etc".

"Stressed upon structural safety and realistic modelling of possible outcome of development control norms to enable common citizens in visualising the improved quality of life by opting for the same to improve the urban landscape of Delhi," the tweet said. The processing of applications in the PM-UDAY is completely online.

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Parryware forays into sanitisation products

Parryware India has forayed intothe safe-essentials segment with sanitisation products, itsaid on Thursday... We wanted to create a line of everyday productsthat people actually need, as the company offers productstargeted at hygiene, the e...

Soccer-Italy to host Nations League finals next year-UEFA

Italy will host the UEFA Nations League finals in October next year, European soccers governing body said in a statement httpswww.uefa.comuefanationsleaguenews0264-110090fdb7d2-9b65a2e89c6a-1000--nations-league-hosts-confirmed on Thursday. ...

Golf-Six players tied for lead in South African Open

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who won on the European Tour last week, headlined a list of six players tied for the lead after the first round of the South African Open at Sun City on Thursday. Bezuidenhout, who claimed the Alfred Dunhill Champio...

COVID-19 vaccines will be free for all in Portugal, says health minister

Portugals Health Minister Marta Temido said on Thursday the countrys public health service will be responsible for the distribution of vaccines against the coronavirus, which will be free for all.During an event to present the vaccination s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020