PM-UDAY: Delhi LG Baijal holds meet to discuss development control norms

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday held a meeting to discuss development control norms for unauthorised colonies being regularised under the PM-UDAY programme, officials said here. The vice chairman and other senior officials of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and experts from the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) were present during the meet.

PM-Unauthorised Colony in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojna (PM-UDAY) was launched on October 29, 2019 to confer ownership rights to residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies in the city. "Chaired meeting of VC, DDA, senior officials @offucial_dda and experts from National Institute of Urban Affairs to discuss development control norms for unauthorised colonies being regularised under PM-UDAY program," the LG Office tweeted.

Over 3.5 lakh people have registered under PM-UDAY, and 2,193 ownership rights have been conferred to the residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi, the DDA said on November 11. The LG Office further said in its tweet that Baijal "emphasised on provision of incentives for creation of physical and social infrastructure, including roads, education and health facilities, green spaces etc".

"Stressed upon structural safety and realistic modelling of possible outcome of development control norms to enable common citizens in visualising the improved quality of life by opting for the same to improve the urban landscape of Delhi," the tweet said. The processing of applications in the PM-UDAY is completely online.