Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka bandh: No major impact on normal life so far

The state wide bandh called by pro-Kannada groups in Karnataka on Saturday, opposing the governments decision to create a corporation for Maratha community here has had no major impact on normal life so far, other than sporadic protests and demonstrations by burning effigies.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-12-2020 10:30 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 10:13 IST
Karnataka bandh: No major impact on normal life so far
Representative image Image Credit:

The state wide bandh called by pro-Kannada groups in Karnataka on Saturday, opposing the government's decision to create a corporation for Maratha community here has had no major impact on normal life so far, other than sporadic protests and demonstrations by burning effigies. Auto rickshaws, cabs, public transport buses and metro services are available as of now, also hotels and provision stores were open.

Though scarce, there is movement of vehicles on roads in various parts of the city and similar reports have come other parts of the state. Activists of several Kannada organisations who are gathering near the city's Town Hall for staging demonstrations were detained and taken away by the police.

Protests have also been reported in Chamarajanagara, Bengaluru Rural, Gadag, Koppa, Hassan, Ramanagara, Chitradurga, Davangere, Bagalkote, Chikkamagaluru, Mandya among other districts so far. A coalition of Kannada organisations led by Vatal Nagaraj, have also planned to hold a protest rally in the city from Town Hall to Freedom Park, against the government's decision, later in the day.

Police have made elaborate security arrangements in the city to see to that no untoward incidents take place. Security has been beefed up around Chief Minister's official residence and home office here, where some activists have planned to lay siege.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is in Belagavi to attend the BJP's state executive meeting. Yediyurappa on Friday had urged the pro-Kannada groups not to go ahead with the bandh, calling it "unnecessary", as he asserted that Kannadigas and Kannada was his government's utmost priority.

Earlier, he had clarified that the decision to set up a Maratha Development Corporation had nothing to do with the Marathi language, and it is for the Maratha community residing in the state. The pro-Kannada organisations had set a November 30 deadline for the government to withdraw its decision to establish Maratha Development Corporation.

The government's decision to create a body for the Maratha community is seen as a move by the ruling BJP to woo the community ahead of the Belagavi Lok Sabha, Maski and Basavakalyan assembly bypolls, which are yet to be announced. The community is said to have considerable presence there.

The government had earlier announced the setting up of the Maratha Development Authority, but subsequently changed it to corporation, as authority has to be constituted by a law, by passing an act in the legislature. Despite opposition, the government following the cabinet approval has even issued a formal order establishing the Maratha Development Corporation, with an allocation of Rs 50 crore, which has further irked the pro-Kannada groups.

TRENDING

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

Norway to use three vaccines to stop COVID-19 from early 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

With 36,652 new COVID-19 cases, India crosses 96-lakh mark

The overall coronavirus cases in India crossed the 96-lakh mark with 36,652 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday. The overall COVID-19 cases reached 96,08,211, includ...

Kolkata Police to reimpose "No Helmet no petrol" rule from Dec 8

Kolkata Police has decided to re-impose the no helmet no petrol rule forbidding petrol pumps from selling fuel to motorcyclists without helmets, a senior officer said. The no helmet no petrol rule would start from December 8 and will contin...

Jaishankar extends greetings to his Thailand counterpart on National Day

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday extended greetings to Thailands Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai on their National Day. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, Felicitate Dy. PM and FM Don Pramudwina...

18 miners killed due to excessive carbon monoxide level at a coal mine in China

Eighteen of the 23 workers were killed in a coal mine in China due to an excessive level of carbon monoxide, local officials said on Saturday. The accident happened at around 5 pm on Friday at the Diaoshuidong coal mine in the district of Y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020