Left Menu
Development News Edition

Clinical trial: 17 volunteers given Sputnik V vaccine in Pune

As per reports, India has purchased 100 million doses of the candidate from Russia.Seventeen healthy volunteers were administered Sputnik V vaccine in the last three days as part of the human trials, said Dr S K Raut, Head of Clinical Research Department of Noble Hospital, where the phase-II trials are on.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 06-12-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 20:53 IST
Clinical trial: 17 volunteers given Sputnik V vaccine in Pune
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A total of 17 volunteers have been administered Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine at a Pune hospital as part of phase-II human clinical trials, doctors said on Sunday. Sputnik V vaccine has been developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). As per reports, India has purchased 100 million doses of the candidate from Russia.

"Seventeen healthy volunteers were administered Sputnik V vaccine in the last three days as part of the human trials," said Dr S K Raut, Head of Clinical Research Department of Noble Hospital, where the phase-II trials are on. The inoculation process began on Thursday, he added.

"All the volunteers, who were administered the vaccine, will be under observation for the next few days," Dr Raut added. The selection of the volunteers was done as per the laid-down norms as they need to be healthy, doctors said.

The third phase trials of the vaccine are planned to be held at the KEM Hospital Research Centre located near Pune, another doctor said. According to the Clinical Trial Registry- India (CTRI), a total of 1,600 subjects are planned to be roped in for these trials (100 in phase-II and 1,500 in phase-III).

Besides Pune, trials for this vaccine are also planned to be held in Lucknow and Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Vellore (Tamil Nadu), Mysore (Karnataka) and Puducherry. Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited and Sputnik LLC are jointly conducting these trials.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 titled ‘Battle of Heaven and Earth’ detailed spoilers released

Black Clover Chapter 274 titled ‘Outbreak of War’, Mereoleona attacks demon

One Punch Man Chapter 137’s possible release in Jan 2021, Saitama is missing in action

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Turkey records 30,402 daily coronavirus cases

Turkey recorded 30,402 new coronavirus cases, including asymptomatic ones, over the past 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed on Sunday. The COVID-19 death toll rose by 195 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 1...

Maha: Man jumps on track for 'suicide', cops save his life

A police team saved the life of a 42-year-old man, who allegedly tried to end his life by jumping before a suburban train at Mumbra railway station in Maharashtras Thane, an official said on Sunday. The incident occurred around 3 pm on Satu...

Italy's COVID-19 death toll passes 60,000, with 564 new fatalities

Italy reported 564 COVID-related deaths on Sunday, down from 662 the day before and taking the official toll since its outbreak began in February to 60,078, according to health ministry data.The health ministry also reported 18,887 new infe...

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:35pm

Following is a stateUT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 935pm, according to data provided by various governmentsStateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------An...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020