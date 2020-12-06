RSS asks functionaries to work for social harmony, environmental protection

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) concluded its two-day meeting of senior functionaries of Bihar and Jharkhand on Sunday, exhorting them to work for social harmony, environmental protection and water conservation. The first region-wise meeting of the organisation's Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal (ABKM) also reviewed the service rendered by swayamsevaks during the COVID-19 pandemic, RSS Prant Prachar Pramukh of South Bihar, Rajesh Kumar Pandey, said in a release.

The ABKM is the top decision-making body of the Sangh. Swayamsevaks were asked to work with more responsibility in the changed scenario triggered by the pandemic, the release said adding that programmes to be undertaken in future were also discussed at the meeting.

RSS members were also exhorted to work for social harmony and environmental protection. The meeting also stressed on the need for launching awareness campaigns for water conservation, water management, plantation of trees and ban on the use of plastic.

RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat inaugurated an auditorium, "Keshav Sabhagar", on the premises of the Keshav Saraswati Vidya Mandir school on Mircha-Mirchi road here, where the meeting was held. Senior RSS leaders such as Dattatrya Hosaballe and Suresh Soni planted saplings at the school compound.

A total of 40 functionaries participated at the ABKM meeting here. This year's ABKM meeting was initially scheduled to be held at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh around Diwali. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the RSS decided to hold the meeting region-wise, instead of conducting it nationally at a single venue, Pandey said.