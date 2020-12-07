Left Menu
Development News Edition

Researchers create framework to help determine timing of cancer mutations

UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers studying cancer evolution have created a framework to help determine which tool combinations are best for pinpointing the exact timing of DNA mutations in cancer genomes.

ANI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-12-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 16:21 IST
Researchers create framework to help determine timing of cancer mutations
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers studying cancer evolution have created a framework to help determine which tool combinations are best for pinpointing the exact timing of DNA mutations in cancer genomes. There are currently many different algorithms that researchers have developed to help determine the timing of mutations, but until now, it has been unclear which algorithm will work best for which cancer, and what common biases influence their results. The study was published online in Nature Communications.

Cancer is a disease of the genome. As cancer develops, its DNA is constantly acquiring new mutations and the population of cancer cells is continuously evolving. Knowing the order of changes that have happened allows researchers to study the evolution of cancer over time and see how the cancer cell population may have diversified or became more uniform. The diversity or uniformity in the cancer cell population is related to patient response to therapy and reveals vulnerabilities that can be used to create highly targeted treatments. The study assessed 22 different pipelines for timing mutations in cancer genomes. Researchers tested the algorithms on a cohort of nearly 300 clinical prostate cancer samples to evaluate each pipeline and see how their results differed in various aspects. This allowed the team to see the variability across tools and have an unbiased view of how each performed.

Understanding when and why a tumour metastasizes or spreads to other parts of the body, can influence how a person with cancer is treated. The framework developed in the study can help researchers decide which tool would be the most accurate for their case and generate a more personalized and targeted treatment plan for patients, minimizing the risk of cancer coming back in the future. The senior author is Paul Boutros, PhD, a professor of urology and human genetics at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA who serves as associate director of cancer informatics at the UCLA Institute for Precision Health and director of cancer data science at the Jonsson Cancer Center. The first author is Lydia Liu, a PhD candidate at the University of Toronto and Visiting Graduate Researcher at UCLA, co-supervised by Dr. Thomas Kislinger at the University of Toronto and Dr. Boutros at UCLA.

Also Read: COVID-19: UGC grants six months extension to MPhil, PhD students for thesis submission

  • READ MORE ON:
  • PhD

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

As Lebanon subsidy crunch looms, UN agencies warn of social catastrophe

The removal of subsidies in Lebanon without guarantees to protect the vulnerable would amount to a social catastrophe, two U.N. agencies said on Monday, warning there is no parachute to soften the blow. With Lebanon deep in financial crisis...

33 including police chief wounded in car bomb blast in Afghanistan's Kandahar

As many as 33 people including police chief wounded in a car bomb blast near Daman police headquarters in Kandahar province of Afghanistan, Tolo News reported citing provincial governor spokesperson Bahir Ahmadi. Ahmadi said those injured w...

Macron says French arms sales to Egypt will not be conditional on human rights

President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he would not condition the future sale of French arms to Egypt on human rights because he did not want to weaken Cairos ability to counter terrorism in the region.France views Egypt and its leader, P...

European government bond yields drop as Brexit deal hopes take a hit

Euro zone government bond yields dropped on Monday before this weeks European Central Bank meeting, as hopes for a deal between Britain and the European Union took a blow weeks before the end of the Brexit transition. Britain and the EU mad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020