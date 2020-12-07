IAF, CSIR-NML sign MoU for research in material science, engineering

The CSIR-National MetallurgicalLaboratory, Jamshedpur on Monday signed an MoU with the IndianAir Force on research and development in material science andengineering

"Discussions were held on the areas of prime nationalinterest in the field of materials, metals, corrosion scienceand other allied engineering domains with an aim to decide onaspects of collaborations between IAF and CSIR-NML," a releaseby the research organisation said

The IAF delegation, during a visit to CSIR-NML,Jamshedpur stressed on the requirement of improving thereliability and serviceability of its legacy assets, withemphasis on material informatics, substitution, life extensionand indigenisation, it added.