Parts of north India record above normal minimum temps; snowfall likely in J-K, HP, U'khand

Parts of north India experienced a dry but cold weather on Wednesday, with minimum temperatures hovering above normal limits at most places, while the Meteorological Department has forecast rain and snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in next 24 hours due to a western disturbance.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 20:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Parts of north India experienced a dry but cold weather on Wednesday, with minimum temperatures hovering above normal limits at most places, while the Meteorological Department has forecast rain and snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in next 24 hours due to a western disturbance. The national capital witnessed a hazy day with the minimum temperature settling at 9.1 degrees Celsius. The city recorded a maximum of 27 degrees Celsius, while the relative humidity was 97 per cent at 8.30 AM, a Met official said.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi at 10 AM was ''very poor'', showed the Central Pollution Control Board(CPCB) realtime data. Some high reaches of Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall in the last 24 hours. The IMD said isolated to scattered rain and snowfall are very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during next 24 hours.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and hail is likely at isolated places over Jammu, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab on December 11, over Uttarakhand on December 12 and in Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on December 11 and 12. Dense to very dense fog is also predicted in these states on December 10 and 11.

In Himachal Pradesh, Udaipur witnessed 7 cm snowfall, followed by Keylong (6 cm) and Gondla (5 cm), Shimla Met centre director Manmohan Singh said. Rain occurred in some areas, including Tissa (20 mm), Udaipur (13 mm), Kothi (9 mm), Dalhousie (5 mm), Manali and Chamba (2 mm each), he added. Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 1.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, Singh said. Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a low of 2 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures in Dalhousie, Manali and Kufri settled at 5.4, 6 and 7.3 degrees Celsius, respectively. Shimla recorded a low of 8.6 degrees Celsius, Singh added.

Sloan recorded the highest temperature in the state at 25.2 degrees Celsius. Uttar Pradesh witnessed dry weather with dense fog at isolated places, the Meteorological Department said.

Jhansi recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 30.5 degrees Celsius, while Fursatganj was the coldest at 7.6 degrees Celsius. The weatherman has forecast dry weather and shallow to moderate fog at isolated places in the state on Thursday. In Haryana and Punjab, minimum temperatures hovered above normal limits at most places.

Fog reduced visibility at a few places in the two states in the morning including Ambala, Karnal, Bhiwani, Ludhiana and Patiala, MeT department officials said. Chandigarh recorded a minimum temperature of 10.8 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Sirsa recorded a low of 11.2 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 9.6 degrees Celsius, Ambala 9.2 degrees Celsius, Karnal 9 degrees Celsius and Hisar 8.7 degrees Celsius. In Punjab, Ludhiana recorded a minimum temperature of 12.4 degrees Celsius, while the mercury settled at 11.3 degrees Celsius in Amritsar.

Patiala recorded a low of 11.2 degrees Celsius, Pathankot 12.4 degrees Celsius, Gurdaspur 11.5 degrees Celsius and Bathinda 11.2 degrees Celsius..

