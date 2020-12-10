Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dry weather in UP, dense fog in some places

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-12-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 16:09 IST
Dry weather in UP, dense fog in some places

Uttar Pradesh witnessed dry weather on Thursday with dense to very dense fog at isolated places, the Meteorological Department here said

Jhansi recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 32.9 degrees Celsius, while Fatehgarh was the coldest at 6.7 degrees Celsius

The weatherman has forecast dry weather over eastern UP, and rain and light thunderstorm at isolated places over western part of the state on Friday.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

French minister: We want Brexit deal, but not at any price

France wants a deal governing trade relations between the European Union and Britain after Brexit, but not at any price, French trade minister Franck Riester told the BFM radio station on Thursday.Also Read Weve been forgotten in COVID-19 e...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 444 p.m. US scientists have developed a new accurate and reliable test to detect antibodies for SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes...

Astad Deboo dies; artistes say India lost cultural treasure

Contemporary Indian dancer Astad Deboo, known for amalgamating Indian and western dance techniques, died here on Thursday, his family said. He was 73. He was suffering from lymphoma, a type of blood cancer that develops when white blood cel...

Maha: 3 govt employees booked for not doing poll-related work

Police have registered a case against three government employees in Maharashtras Thane district for allegedly refusing to carry out poll-related work despite the orders, an election official said on Thursday. The case against them was regis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020