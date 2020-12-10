Dry weather in UP, dense fog in some places

Dry weather in UP, dense fog in some placesPTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-12-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 16:09 IST
Uttar Pradesh witnessed dry weather on Thursday with dense to very dense fog at isolated places, the Meteorological Department here said
Jhansi recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 32.9 degrees Celsius, while Fatehgarh was the coldest at 6.7 degrees Celsius
The weatherman has forecast dry weather over eastern UP, and rain and light thunderstorm at isolated places over western part of the state on Friday.
