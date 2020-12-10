UP CM asks officials to ensure timely completion of Gorakhpur Link Expressway project

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked officials on Thursday to conclude the Gorakhpur Link Expressway project within the scheduled time-frame and directed for completing the land acquisition process for it on priority. Reviewing the progress of the construction of the package-1 of the 91.35 km-long Gorakhpur Link Expressway at Sikriganj, the chief minister asked the officials to complete the project within the scheduled time-frame and said strict action will be taken in case of laxity and a delay in the works, a government spokesperson said.

Adityanath later inspected the under-construction Ghagra bridge at Kamhariya and directed to ensure a timely completion of the project. Officers of the construction firms assured him that the Gorakhpur Link Expressway, which is being constructed at a total sanctioned cost of Rs 5,876.68 crore under two packages, would be completed by March, 2022.