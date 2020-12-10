Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP CM asks officials to ensure timely completion of Gorakhpur Link Expressway project

Reviewing the progress of the construction of the package-1 of the 91.35 km-long Gorakhpur Link Expressway at Sikriganj, the chief minister asked the officials to complete the project within the scheduled time-frame and said strict action will be taken in case of laxity and a delay in the works, a government spokesperson said.Adityanath later inspected the under-construction Ghagra bridge at Kamhariya and directed to ensure a timely completion of the project.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 10-12-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 23:19 IST
UP CM asks officials to ensure timely completion of Gorakhpur Link Expressway project
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked officials on Thursday to conclude the Gorakhpur Link Expressway project within the scheduled time-frame and directed for completing the land acquisition process for it on priority. Reviewing the progress of the construction of the package-1 of the 91.35 km-long Gorakhpur Link Expressway at Sikriganj, the chief minister asked the officials to complete the project within the scheduled time-frame and said strict action will be taken in case of laxity and a delay in the works, a government spokesperson said.

Adityanath later inspected the under-construction Ghagra bridge at Kamhariya and directed to ensure a timely completion of the project. Officers of the construction firms assured him that the Gorakhpur Link Expressway, which is being constructed at a total sanctioned cost of Rs 5,876.68 crore under two packages, would be completed by March, 2022.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Perturbed by fake news Adani Group writes to government, seeks stringent action against wrongdoers

Adani Group has written a letter to Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad over a planned attempt to malign the reputation of the prominent business houses through fake news on Twitter to systematically wreak havoc even as t...

Biden taps Susan Rice as top domestic policy adviser amid new Cabinet picks

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden chose Susan Rice, who was national security adviser to former President Barack Obama, on Thursday to lead the White Houses domestic policy council in a flurry of appointments to his developing administration. ...

Replica of dead bison put up in Pune, with apology

A day after a bison strayed into a residential area of Pune city and died soon after being captured, an NGO put up its replica with a message that it was humans who were responsible for its fate. The huge replica with the message Please for...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. poised to impose sanctions on Turkey over Russian defense buy - sources

The United States is poised to impose sanctions on Turkey over its acquisition last year of Russian S-400 air defense systems, four sources including two U.S. officials familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.The long-anticipated ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020