Parts of western Madhya Pradesh receive light showers

Large parts of western Madhya Pradesh, including the state capital Bhopal, received light showers due an upper air cyclonic circulation formed in the Arabian Sea, an IMD official said on Friday.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 11-12-2020 13:23 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 13:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Large parts of western Madhya Pradesh, including the state capital Bhopal, received light showers due an upper air cyclonic circulation formed in the Arabian Sea, an IMD official said on Friday. These areas received intermittent drizzle since Thursday afternoon.

This rain activity is likely to extend to the states eastern region in the next two days, he said. These light showers are going to lowerthe maximum temperature in the state, P K Saha, a senior meteorologist at the India Meteorological Departments Bhopal office, told PTI.

The northern parts of the state are expected to experience foggy mornings from Saturday, he said. Districts coming under Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain and Gwalior divisions in the western MP received light showers in the past 24 hours.

The entire state might witness such activity by December 13, Saha added. Large parts of Madhya Pradesh witnessed unusually hot days since the beginning of December with the maximum temperature hovering around 30 degrees Celsius, Saha said.

The maximum temperature is likely to tumble in MP due to the prevailing cloudy weather, he said. The maximum temperature in Nowgong city in Chhatarpur district stood at 33.5 degrees Celsius, 6.6 degrees Celsius above normal, on Thursday, Saha said.

The senior meteorologist said lowest minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius was registered in Rewa district. Minimum temperature will dip once the current rainfall activity ends, the IMD official added.

Asked about the sudden change in weather pattern, Saha attributed it to an upper air cyclonic circulation built over the south-east Arabian Sea. This cyclonic circulation was causing moisture, resulting in light showers in parts of Madhya Pradesh, he added.

