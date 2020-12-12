Left Menu
Cold wave intensifies after fresh snowfall in Himachal Pradesh

Meanwhile, tribal district Lahaul-Spitis administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 2.9 degrees Celsius on Saturday, Singh said.Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a low of minus 1 degree Celsius, he added. Shimla recorded a low of 3.6 degrees Celsius, Singh added.The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 23 degrees Celsius..

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 12-12-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 18:59 IST
Cold wave conditions have intensified in Himachal Pradesh after fresh snowfall in the state in the last 24 hours, the MeT department said on Saturday. Kothi and Gondla received 30 cm snowfall each, followed by Keylong 12 cm, Manali 12 cm, Kalpa 7.5 cm and Dalhousie 4 cm, Shimla MeT centre director Manmohan Singh said.

Besides Berthien witnessed 30 mm rain, followed by Naina Devi 28 mm, Chamba 26 mm, Palampur 25 mm, Joginder Nagar 24 mm, Sujanpur Tira 22 mm, Kangra, Nadaun and Dalhousie 20 mm each, Una, Dharamshala and Bharmaur 19 mm each and Kasol 14 mm. Meanwhile, tribal district Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 2.9 degrees Celsius on Saturday, Singh said.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a low of minus 1 degree Celsius, he added. The minimum temperature in Dalhousie was recorded at minus 0.1 degree Celsius, while Manali and Kufri recorded minimum temperatures of 0 and 0.5 degree Celsius, respectively. Shimla recorded a low of 3.6 degrees Celsius, Singh added.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 23 degrees Celsius..

