Parts Kashmir of record sub-zero minimum temps; Gulmarg coldest at minus 7.6 deg C

Half of the weather stations in Kashmir valley recorded sub-zero night temperatures with the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg being the coldest place in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday registering a low of minus 7.6 degrees Celsius. Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius, while the night temperature in Kokernag settled at minus 2.3 degrees Celsius.

Officials said the mercury in Srinagar settled at a low of 0.1 degree Celsius. The meteorological office has said the weather is likely to remain mainly dry till December 20 with the possibility of a decrease in night temperature.

Meanwhile, authorities have issued a medium danger avalanche warning for the higher reaches of Kupwara and Bandipora districts. A low-level avalanche alert has also been issued for the upper reaches of Poonch, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, and Anantnag, Baramulla and Ganderbal districts of Jammu and Kashmir, and Kargil district of Ladakh, officials said.