Temperatures hover below normal at many places in Haryana, Punjab

In Haryana, Hisars minimum settled six notches below normal while Karnal, too, experienced a cold night at 6 degrees Celsius, down two against normal, according to the Meteorological MeT Department here. Ludhiana recorded a low of 9.4 degrees Celsius, up three notches while Patialas minimum settled at 9.1 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal limits.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-12-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 19:49 IST
The temperatures on Tuesday hovered below normal limits in Haryana and Punjab, with Hisar reeling under biting cold at 3 degrees Celsius. In Haryana, Hisar's minimum settled six notches below normal while Karnal, too, experienced a cold night at 6 degrees Celsius, down two against normal, according to the Meteorological (MeT) Department here. Narnaul also braved a cold night at 5.4 degrees Celsius, down one notch, while severe cold gripped the town during the day with the maximum temperature settling at 13.2 degrees Celsius, down 10 notches against normal.

Karnal, too, experienced severe chill during the day with the maximum temperature settling at 15.8 degrees Celsius, down six notches against normal. Ambala's minimum settled at 8.3 degrees Celsius. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, however, recorded a low of 9.6 degrees Celsius, up three notches against normal limits while the day temperature in the city settled at 17.2 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar in Punjab recorded a minimum temperature of 8.8 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, but the day temperature plummeted to 14.6 degrees Celsius, seven below normal. Ludhiana recorded a low of 9.4 degrees Celsius, up three notches while Patiala's minimum settled at 9.1 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal limits.

