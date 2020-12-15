Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-New Mexico's Deb Haaland emerges as Biden's top choice to lead U.S. Interior -sources

The position would give her authority over a department that employs more than 70,000 people across the United States and oversees more than 20% of the nation's surface, including tribal lands and national parks like Yellowstone and Yosemite. She has told Reuters she would seek to usher in an expansion of renewable energy production on federal land to contribute to the fight against climate change, and undo President Donald Trump's focus on bolstering fossil fuels output.

Reuters | Mex | Updated: 15-12-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 23:33 IST
EXCLUSIVE-New Mexico's Deb Haaland emerges as Biden's top choice to lead U.S. Interior -sources
US President-elect Joe Biden Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Representative Deb Haaland of New Mexico has emerged as President-elect Joe Biden's leading choice to head the Interior Department, according to three sources familiar with the proceedings, a selection that would make her the first Native American to lead a cabinet agency. The position would give her authority over a department that employs more than 70,000 people across the United States and oversees more than 20% of the nation's surface, including tribal lands and national parks like Yellowstone and Yosemite.

She has told Reuters she would seek to usher in an expansion of renewable energy production on federal land to contribute to the fight against climate change, and undo President Donald Trump's focus on bolstering fossil fuels output. Two of the sources said Biden's team was close to finalizing the decision on Haaland, but was weighing concerns about the loss of a Democratic member of the U.S. House of Representatives, where Democrats are hanging on to a slim majority. The third source said the decision was made and that an announcement was imminent.

Progressive activists and tribal leaders had mounted a heavy pressure campaign over the last few weeks for Biden to select her, sending letters to the Biden transition team and launching a #DebforInterior campaign on social media. Haaland, a member of the Laguna Puebo tribe and one of the first Native American women elected to Congress, has said she believes the fact that she was being considered for the Interior post was good news for Indian country.

"I'm glad our country's progressed to a place where an idea like this is a consideration," she said. The Trump administration had used the Interior Department as a key tool in its "energy dominance" agenda, which prioritized deregulation and fastracking of fossil fuel projects to maximize domestic oil, gas, and coal output.

About a fifth of U.S. oil production comes from federal leases.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Catwalk on a sand dune's crest - Saint Laurent takes distancing in its stride

There were no spectators, no influencers, no fashionistas, at Saint Laurents presentation of its 2021 Womens Summer collection, only drone footage of models walking on the crest of a tall sand dune in the middle of a honey-coloured desert. ...

Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard charged with sex trafficking, faces U.S. extradition

The Canadian fashion executive Peter Nygard was charged on Tuesday with sex trafficking and racketeering crimes related to what U.S. authorities called a decades-long pattern of criminal conduct leaving dozens of victims in the United State...

UN experts raise concern over charges against US indigenous leader and rights defender

Nicholas Tilsen, human rights defender of the Oglala-Lakta Sioux Nation and president of the indigenous-led NDN Collective, is due in court on 18 December, charged with four felonies and three misdemeanours after he and others blocked a r...

Lloyd's, Parsyl to insure emerging market COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Lloyds of London and insurtech firm Parsyl have launched a programme to insure the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in emerging markets as drugmakers race to address the biggest global logistical challenge since the Second World War. The G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020