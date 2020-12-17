Left Menu
Development News Edition

Antarctica rocked by 30,000 tremors in 3 months, Chilean scientists say

But climate scientist Raul Cordero of the University of Santiago said it was not yet clear how the tremors might be affecting the region's ice. "There's no evidence that this kind of seismic activity ...

Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 17-12-2020 02:39 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 02:11 IST
Antarctica rocked by 30,000 tremors in 3 months, Chilean scientists say
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

More than 30,000 tremors have rocked Antarctica since the end of August, according to the University of Chile, a spike in seismic activity that has intrigued researchers who study the remote, snowbound continent. Scientists with the university's National Seismological Center said the small quakes - including one stronger shake of magnitude 6 - were detected in the Bransfield Strait, a 60-mile wide (96-km) ocean channel between the South Shetland Islands and the Antarctic Peninsula.

Several tectonic plates and microplates meet near the strait, leading to frequent rumbling, but the past three months have been unusual, according to the center. "Most of the seismicity is concentrated at the beginning of the sequence, mainly during the month of September, with more than a thousand earthquakes a day," the center said.

The shakes have become so frequent that the strait itself, once increasing in width at a rate of about 7 or 8 mm (0.30 inch) a year is now expanding 15 cm (6 inches) a year, the center said. "It's a 20-fold increase ... which suggests that right this minute ... the Shetland Islands are separating more quickly from the Antarctic peninsula," said Sergio Barrientos, the center's director.

The peninsula is one of the fastest-warming places on Earth, and scientists closely monitor the changing climate's impact on its icebergs and glaciers. But climate scientist Raul Cordero of the University of Santiago said it was not yet clear how the tremors might be affecting the region's ice.

"There's no evidence that this kind of seismic activity ... has significant effects on the stability of polar ice caps," Cordero told Reuters.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Alaskan has allergic reaction after getting Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

An Alaskan health worker had a serious allergic reaction after getting Pfizer Inc and BioNTechs coronavirus vaccine, but is now stable, public health authorities said on Wednesday.The adverse reaction in the person, minutes after taking the...

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends at record high as investors await stimulus

Wall Street rose on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq closing at a record high as investors awaited a potential fiscal economic stimulus package and after the Federal Reserve repeated a pledge to keep its benchmark interest rate near zero.Stocks t...

EXCLUSIVE-Boeing hires pilots for airlines to help relaunch 737 MAX -sources

Boeing Co is hiring up to 160 pilots to be embedded at airlines in its latest bid to ensure its 737 MAX has a smooth comeback after a 20-month safety ban, according to a recruitment document seen by Reuters and people familiar with the move...

British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards

Britains royals unveiled their 2020 Christmas cards on Wednesday, choosing traditional happy family snapshots for their festive messages. Heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, 72, selected a photograph of him and his wife Camilla sitting on a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020