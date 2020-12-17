Cold wave sweeps Haryana and Punjab, fog reduces visibility at few places

Left Menu
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-12-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 17:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Biting cold conditions prevailed in Haryana and Punjab on Thursday, with temperatures hovering below normal limits. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a minimum temperature of 5.1 degrees Celsius, Meteorological Department officials said here.

In Haryana, Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, Bhiwani, Rohtak and Sirsa recorded below normal minimum temperatures of 4.4 degrees Celsius, 4.2 degrees Celsius, 4.9 degrees Celsius, 4.8 degrees Celsius, 4.4 degrees Celsius and 4.8 degrees Celsius, respectively. Amritsar in Punjab also experienced a cold night at 4.2 degrees Celsius, while Ludhiana registered a low of 5.5 degrees Celsius.

Patiala recorded a minimum temperature of 5.8 degrees Celsius, Adampur6.6 deg C, Halwara 6 degrees Celsius and Bathinda 5 degrees Celsius. According to the MeT Department officials, fog reduced visibility in the morning at some places such as Karnal, Hisar, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala.

Cold weather conditions would prevail in most parts of the two states during the next two days, they said.

