Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Alwar in Rajasthan; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
A medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hit Alwar district in Rajasthan on Thursday, tremors of which were felt in Delhi-NCR, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. The epicentre of the quake was Alwar in Rajasthan, according to the NCS
The earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurred at 11.46 pm at a depth of five kilometres, it said.
