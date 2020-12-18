India vs Australia: Day 2, Scoreboard

India vs Australia: Day 2, ScoreboardPTI | Adelaide | Updated: 18-12-2020 10:21 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 10:14 IST
Scoreboard on the second day of the first Test between India and Australia here on Thursday
India 1st Innings: Prithvi Shaw b Starc 0 Mayank Agarwal b Cummins 17 Cheteshwar Pujara c Labuschagne b Lyon 43 Virat Kohli run out 74 Ajinkya Rahane lbw Starc 42 Hanuma Vihari lbw Hazlewood 16 Wriddhiman Saha c Paine b Starc 9 Ravichandran Ashwin c Paine b Cummins 15 Umesh Yadav c Wade b Starc 6 Jasprit Bumrah not out 4 Mohammed Shami c Head b Cummins 0 Extras: (B-2, LB-8 NB-7, WD-1) 18 Total: (For 6 wickets in 93.1 overs) 244 Fall of Wickets: 1-0 2-3, 3-100, 4-188, 5-196, 6-206, 233-7, 235-8, 240-9, 244-10
Bowling: Mitchell Starc 21-5-53-4, Josh Hazlewood 20-6-47-1, Pat Cummins 21.1-7-48-3, Cameron Green 9-2-15-0, Nathan Lyon 21-2-68-1, Marnus Labuschagne 1-0-3-0. (MORE)