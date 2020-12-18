Left Menu
Development News Edition

India vs Australia: Day 2, Scoreboard

PTI | Adelaide | Updated: 18-12-2020 10:21 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 10:14 IST
India vs Australia: Day 2, Scoreboard
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Scoreboard on the second day of the first Test between India and Australia here on Thursday

India 1st Innings: Prithvi Shaw b Starc 0 Mayank Agarwal b Cummins 17 Cheteshwar Pujara c Labuschagne b Lyon 43 Virat Kohli run out 74 Ajinkya Rahane lbw Starc 42 Hanuma Vihari lbw Hazlewood 16 Wriddhiman Saha c Paine b Starc 9 Ravichandran Ashwin c Paine b Cummins 15 Umesh Yadav c Wade b Starc 6 Jasprit Bumrah not out 4 Mohammed Shami c Head b Cummins 0 Extras: (B-2, LB-8 NB-7, WD-1) 18 Total: (For 6 wickets in 93.1 overs) 244 Fall of Wickets: 1-0 2-3, 3-100, 4-188, 5-196, 6-206, 233-7, 235-8, 240-9, 244-10

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 21-5-53-4, Josh Hazlewood 20-6-47-1, Pat Cummins 21.1-7-48-3, Cameron Green 9-2-15-0, Nathan Lyon 21-2-68-1, Marnus Labuschagne 1-0-3-0. (MORE)

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC issues show-cause notices to Kamra, Taneja in contempt cases

The Supreme Court issued show-cause notices to comedian Kunal Kamra and comic artist Rachita Taneja on Friday for their alleged scandalous tweets against the apex court. A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R S Reddy and M R Shah sought respo...

Australia 35 for 2 at dinner on day 2 of first Test

Australia were 35 for two after dismissing India for 244 at the end of the opening session on the second day of the first Test here on FridayMarnus Labuschagne 16 and Steve Smith 1 were at the crease at the breakBrief Score India first inni...

SC directs states to carry out fire safety audit of dedicated COVID-19 hospitals

The Supreme Court on Friday directed all the states to carry out fire safety audit of dedicated COVID-19 hospitals across the country to prevent fire incidents in medical institutions. The apex court also directed dedicated COVID-19 hospita...

Trump stays on sidelines as vaccine injections begin

President Donald Trumps administration helped deliver vaccinations against the coronavirus earlier than even some in his administration thought possible, but the president has been largely absent from the effort to sell the American public ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020