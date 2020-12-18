EU's Barnier says "just a few hours" left for Brexit deal

European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Friday that "just a few hours" remained for negotiations to reach a trade deal with Britain. "It's the moment of truth. We have very little time remaining, just a few hours to work through these negotiations in a useful fashion if we want this agreement to enter into force on the first of January," he told the European Parliament in Brussels.

"There is a chance of getting an agreement but the path to such an agreement is very narrow."