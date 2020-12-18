Left Menu
Cold wave intensifies in Punjab, Haryana; Amritsar reels at 0.4 deg C

The maximum temperatures across the two states, including Chandigarh, also hovered below normal limits, settling in the range of 17-18 degrees Celsius at most places.The cold weather conditions are likely to continue in Haryana and Punjab over the next two days, according to the Met department forecast..

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-12-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 19:27 IST
The cold wave sweeping Punjab and Haryana intensified on Friday, with Amritsar reeling at 0.4 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department here said. The minimum temperature in Amritsar was recorded three notches below the normal, it added.

Ludhiana and Patiala, also in Punjab, recorded their respective minimums at 3.2 degrees Celsius and 4.1 degrees Celsius, both down by three notches. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 4.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal.

In Haryana, Narnaul was the coldest at 1.5 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal limits. Hisar reeled under intense cold as well at 3 degrees Celsius, five degrees below the normal.

Ambala, Bhiwani and Karnal recorded their respective minimum temperatures at 3.9 degrees Celsius, 4 degrees Celsius and 3.2 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperatures across the two states, including Chandigarh, also hovered below normal limits, settling in the range of 17-18 degrees Celsius at most places.

The cold weather conditions are likely to continue in Haryana and Punjab over the next two days, according to the Met department forecast..

