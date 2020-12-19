Left Menu
Keylong in Himachal Pradesh shivers at minus 12.1 degrees Celsius
Keylong, Kalpa, Manali, Solan, Chamba, and Mandi in Himachal Pradesh shivered at sub-zero temperatures in the last 24 hours, the Meteorological Department said on Saturday. The tribal district Lahaul-Spiti's administrative center Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 12.1 degrees Celsius, Shimla MeT center director Manmohan Singh said.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a low of minus 3 degrees Celsius, he added. The minimum temperature in Manali was recorded at minus one degree Celsius.

Solan, Mandi, and Chamba recorded a low of minus 1.3, minus 1.1, and minus 0.4 degrees Celsius respectively. Una, Kufri, and Dalhousie registered a low of zero, 0.8, and 4.7 degrees Celsius respectively, Singh added.

The minimum temperature in Shimla was recorded at 4.4 degrees Celsius, he added.

