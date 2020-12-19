Left Menu
Development News Edition

Central team to assess Maha crop damage from Dec 21-26

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 19-12-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 21:47 IST
Central team to assess Maha crop damage from Dec 21-26

An inter ministerial teamfrom the Centre will visit several parts of Maharashtrabetween December 21 and 26 to assess the damage caused tofarmers by heavy rains, an official said here on Saturday

He said the team would visit Vidarbha, Pune andAurangabad regions

''The team will arrive in Aurangabad on December 21 andalso visit Osamanabad. It will also go to Solapur, Pune,Nagpur, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Bhandara,'' he said.

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Attachment of Farooq Abdullah's properties by ED 'political vendetta': NC

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Saturday said the attachment of Farooq Abdullahs properties by the Enforcement Directorate was political vendetta and an attempt to silence the leadership and dissuade it from voicing support to ...

US Govt advises citizens to reconsider travel to Hong Kong

The United States has expressed deep concern over the conditions in Hong Kong since the imposition of the authoritarian National Security Law by the Chinese Communist Party saying that Americans must reconsider travel to Hong Kong. The Depa...

Nagpur cop hangs self, names 3 colleagues in suicide note

A constable attached to ShantiNagar police station in Nagpur allegedly hanged himself at hishome on Saturday and a note recovered from the room statedthat he was being harassed by some colleagues over duty hours,an official saidA probe has ...

ICMS launched by Delhi Police to fast track processing of complaints

In order to enhance the public grievance redressal system, the Delhi Police has launched an Integrated Complaint Management System with focus on fast tracking the processing of complaints and information flow to citizens. The Delhi Police s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020