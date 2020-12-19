Central team to assess Maha crop damage from Dec 21-26

An inter ministerial teamfrom the Centre will visit several parts of Maharashtrabetween December 21 and 26 to assess the damage caused tofarmers by heavy rains, an official said here on Saturday

He said the team would visit Vidarbha, Pune andAurangabad regions

''The team will arrive in Aurangabad on December 21 andalso visit Osamanabad. It will also go to Solapur, Pune,Nagpur, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Bhandara,'' he said.