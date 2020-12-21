Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump administration cuts size of Arctic land offered for oil auction

The reduction comes as the U.S. Department of the Interior prepares a legal defense for its ANWR leasing plan, and as the Trump administration tries to engineer a lease sale just weeks before Democrat Joe Biden, an opponent of ANWR drilling, takes office on Jan. 20. The BLM said it shrank the size of the lease sale after reviewing comments from drilling opponents worried about the herd of caribou that uses the coastal plain, and drilling supporters who made suggestions about sites most likely to hold oil.

Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 18:27 IST
Trump administration cuts size of Arctic land offered for oil auction

In a last-minute change, the Trump administration cut about 30 percent of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge territory that it plans to auction off for oil exploration.

The decision was announced late Friday by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), the agency managing the oil lease sale. The ANWR lease sale is scheduled for Jan. 6, but under the BLM’s plan, companies may submit bids starting on Monday. The reduction comes as the U.S. Department of the Interior prepares a legal defense for its ANWR leasing plan, and as the Trump administration tries to engineer a lease sale just weeks before Democrat Joe Biden, an opponent of ANWR drilling, takes office on Jan. 20.

The BLM said it shrank the size of the lease sale after reviewing comments from drilling opponents worried about the herd of caribou that uses the coastal plain, and drilling supporters who made suggestions about sites most likely to hold oil. The original plan was to offer 1.56 million acres for lease; the amendment cuts 457,000 acres from the offering. Opponents, including the Gwich’in Steering Committee, which represents the indigenous Gwich’in people of northeastern Alaska and northwestern Canada, have filed four lawsuits seeking to overturn the plan. The reduced size of the sale will not change opponents’ positions, Bernadette Demientieff, executive director of the Gwich’in Steering Committee, said late Sunday.

“Any disturbance or disruption to the coastal plain is a direct attack on the Gwich’in way of life and the Gwich’in people,” she said. A federal judge in Alaska said last week that she hopes to rule by Jan. 6, the day of the scheduled lease sale, on a restraining order that could pause the plan.

President-elect Biden has said he wants to grant the refuge coastal plain permanent protection from oil development. His nominee for Interior secretary, U.S. House Representative Deb Haaland of New Mexico, is a staunch opponent of ANWR oil drilling.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman to close borders over new COVID strain

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Oman are closing their borders and suspending commercial flights over fears about a new coronavirus strain, the three Gulf Arab states said.Saudi Arabia shut its land and sea borders on Sunday and suspended internat...

Pope promises Vatican workers no one will lost jobs because of pandemic

Pope Francis promised Vatican employees on Monday that none of them will lose their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has severely damaged Vatican finances.You are the most important thing here. No one is to left out, no one w...

KL Rahul should replace Shaw in playing XI: Gavaskar

Legendary Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar wants KL Rahul to open in place of an out-of-form Prithvi Shaw and the promising Shubman Gill to play in middle order during the second Test against Australia at the MCG from December 26. India lost t...

India suspends UK flights over fears of new virus strain

India said on Monday it would suspend flights from the United Kingdom until the end of the year over fears of a new strain of the coronavirus.Separately local media reported the government was readying its first deal to buy 50 million COVID...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020