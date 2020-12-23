Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 13:38 IST
Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik's son appears before ED
Representative image Image Credit: wikipedia

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik's son Vihang Sarnaik appeared before the Enforcement Directorate here on Wednesday for questioning in an alleged money laundering case. This is the second time that the MLA's son is appearing before the probe agency.

Vihang Sarnaik reached the ED's office at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai around 12 noon. Earlier, his father was questioned by the probe agency on December 10.

On November 24, the ED launched searches at ten properties of Pratap Sarnaik, Tops Group and its promoter Rahul Nanda and a few others in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane. After the searches, the ED officials had picked up Vihang Sarnaik from his residence and questioned him.

The agency last month arrested Amit Chandole, an alleged associate of Pratap Sarnaik, and Tops Group Managing Director M Shashidharan under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The case relates to a complaint lodged by Ramesh Iyyer, a former employee of Tops Group.

Iyyer alleged that in 2014, under a contract with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority for supply of 350 to 500 security guards, the security firm provided only 70 per cent of the agreed number. Some of the money paid by the MMRDA went to private accounts of the accused, he claimed.

The Shiv Sena had called the raids on the MLA's properties as ''political vendetta''. Pratap Sarnaik, 56, represents the Ovala-Maijwada constituency of Thane in the Maharashtra Assembly and is also a spokesperson of his party.

