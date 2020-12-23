Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet approves ordinance to protect Delhi's unauthorised colonies from punitive action

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an ordinance extending protection from punitive action to unauthorised colonies, JJ clusters and constructions in Delhis rural areas built on agriculture land for another three years, Union minster Prakash Javadekar said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 21:37 IST
Cabinet approves ordinance to protect Delhi's unauthorised colonies from punitive action

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an ordinance extending protection from punitive action to unauthorised colonies, JJ clusters and constructions in Delhi's rural areas built on agriculture land for another three years, Union minster Prakash Javadekar said. The move will extend the legal protection for scores of illegal constructions and unauthorised colonies in the national capital from demolition or sealing till December 2023. There are around 1,700 unauthorised colonies in Delhi.

The NCT of Delhi (Special Provisions) Amendment Ordinance, 2020 is an extension of a similar law first passed in 2011. When the 2011 law had expired, the government had in 2014 enacted the law again to grant a fresh extension. Since the law re-enacted in 2017 was ending soon and there was no winter session of Parliament, an ordinance was approved to extend the protection for another three years (till December 2023), Javadekar told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

He said Delhi's unauthorised colonies, JJ (Jhuggi Jhopri) clusters and structures in rural areas built on agriculture land would get protection. The ordinance has to be signed by the President before it comes into force, the minister pointed out.

In December 2017, Parliament had passed a bill to protect slums and unauthorised colonies in the national capital region from punitive action till a framework for orderly arrangements was in place. Last year, the Union Cabinet had approved a proposal to grant ownership rights to people living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi and said it would benefit 40 lakh people.

On December 19 this year, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh had said that 3,62,712 people have so far registered themselves on the Pradhan Mantri - Unauthorised Colony in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojna (PM-UDAY) portal. ''Fulfilling our promise of providing ownership rights to residents of unauthorised colonies of Delhi. 3,62,712 people have registered on PM-UDAY Portal so far. 2,27,063 Geo Surveys done. 2,821 Authorization Slips & Conveyance Deeds handed over'' Puri had tweeted along with data under (PM-UDAY).

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Minor Dalit girl raped in UP

A five-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by a man in a village in the district on Wednesday after he lured her by offering Rs 50, police said. The incident took place when the girl had gone out in an open farm field. The 25-year-old m...

Kisan Sena to march to Delhi in support of farm laws on Thursday

Farmer union Kisan Sena said thousands of its members from western Uttar Pradesh will march to Delhi on Thursday in support of the Centres new agriculture laws. The march will have members joining from the Braj area, which includes district...

Turkey reports record daily COVID-19 death toll of 259

Turkeys coronavirus death toll rose by 259 in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed on Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 18,861.Turkey also recorded 19,650 new coronavirus cases, including asymptomati...

Domestic air passenger traffic grows 22pc in Nov: ICRA

Further relaxation in aircraft capacity deployment coupled with festive season air travel demand helped recovery in the domestic traffic with passenger volume seeing 22 per cent sequential growth in the previous month, ratings agency ICRA s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020