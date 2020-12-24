Tigress translocated from Corbett to Rajaji National Park in Uttarakhand

A six-year-old tigress was translocated on Thursday from the Bijrani range of the Jim Corbett National Park to the Rajaji Tiger Reserve to boost the tiger population there. This is the state's first successful attempt at tiger translocation, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Ranjan Kumar Mishra said. The tigress was moved to the Rajaji Tiger Reserve's (RTR) Motichoor enclosure early on Thursday after being radio-collared, he told PTI.

The National Tiger Conservation Authority, Wildlife Institute of India, Corbett Tiger Reserve, and the Rajaji Tiger Reserve are part of the joint endeavor to strengthen the tiger population at Rajaji, especially in its western part where there are only two tigresses, Mishra said. The tigress will be released into the forests of the Motichoor range after four days of acclimatization, he said.

Two tigers and as many tigresses more are to be translocated from the Corbett Tiger Reserve to the Rajaji Tiger Reserve, he said, adding that at least one tiger is likely to be shifted to RTR soon.