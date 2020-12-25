Gadkari inaugurates/lays foundation for 27 road projs in Assam; unveils statue of former PM Vajpayee

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 27 highway projects in Assam, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said. These projects have a road length of nearly 439 kilometres, involving a construction value of Rs 2,366 crore.

The Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Minister also unveiled a life-size bronze statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to commemorate his birth anniversary. ''These projects will ease the transportation of commercial goods within and across the state, will improve connectivity at the borders, enhance employment opportunities, save time and fuel, improve tourism and infra development, and will result in providing connectivity for agricultural produce up to larger markets,'' the ministry said in a statement. Assam Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal presided over the function.

Addressing an event in Assam, Gadkari assured the state government of his full support in developing a network of national highways in the state. He said funds worth Rs 2,104 crore were approved for 174 projects under CRIF (Central Road and Infrastructure Fund) for the state, out of which Rs 1,177 crore have been released till now.

He also announced a sum of Rs 221 crore under CRIF for the current year against the annual accrual of Rs 139 crore. Gadkari announced enhancement in the NHO (National Highways Original)amount for Assam from Rs 1,213 crore to Rs 2,578 crore for the current financial year, the statement said.

He informed that road and infrastructure work worth Rs 85,000 crore will be taken up in the state. Works for a sum of Rs 14,000 crore will be awarded in 2021, while DPR (detailed project report) is being made for another Rs 26,000 crore worth projects.

He said 217 km of roads were completed in the state during 2020 at a cost of Rs 1,102 crore. About 357 km of road works worth Rs 2,511 crore will be completed in the coming year. 19 projects of 295 km length, worth Rs 13,620 crore, were awarded this year. DPRs are under preparation for 20 projects of 845 km length worth Rs 25,700 crore, he added.

Gadkari also announced the construction of a multi-modal logistic park (MMLP) in Silchar. ''This will be the second MMLP in Assam after the one being made in Jogighopa. The state government will provide 200 bigha land in Harinachra village along the Barak River. This will benefit the people by way of development of road and waterways connectivity,'' the statement said.

The minister also announced that the construction of Dhuvri-Phoolbari bridge will begin in the coming month. He said a sum of Rs 4,497 crore will be spent on the 19-km long bridge. It will reduce the distance between the two places in Assam and Meghalaya by 203 km.

He informed that he will request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay its foundation stone in the next 15 days. Gadkari further said that DPR for the 6.75-km long Majuli bridge, which is part of the 131-km long Majuli project worth Rs 900 crore, is ready and tender has been floated for its construction.