IISF: Experts emphasise on big data analysis, AI for decision support system for farmers

Experts at the Agricultural Scientists Meet emphasised on big data analysis and artificial intelligence for decision support system for farmers, a statement by the Ministry of Science and Technology said on Friday. Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Kailash Choudhary inaugurated the two-day Agricultural Scientists Meet as part of the India International Science Festival 2020.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 22:25 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Experts at the 'Agricultural Scientists Meet' emphasised on big data analysis and artificial intelligence for decision support system for farmers, a statement by the Ministry of Science and Technology said on Friday. Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Kailash Choudhary inaugurated the two-day Agricultural Scientists' Meet as part of the India International Science Festival 2020. The four-day festival concluded on Friday and other dignitaries on the occasion were NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand and Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Director T Mohapatra. Chand said farmers' income can be increased through science, innovation and policy support. A session titled ''Synergism and Tradeoffs in Sustainable Agriculture'' was also organised.

Central Agriculture University, Imphal ex-chancellor R B Singh also participated in the session. ''He emphasised on the need of big data analysis, artificial intelligence for decision support system. He pointed out that agriculture greatly impacts all pillars of our structure -- environmental, economic and social sustainability. He also focused on sustainable agriculture for zero hunger and poverty free nation,'' a statement said. Rajpal Rathore, a farmer activist from Madhya Pradesh, highlighted that there is a direct relation of sustainability with doubling the farmer's income. Another session was focused on 'Challenges and Policy Framework'. Agriculture University, Gwalior ex-vice chancellor A K Singh discussed issues related to sustainable agriculture like ground-water extraction, water quality, soil heath management and climate change. He also concentrated on the soil health management approach and advised the scientific community to encourage the farmers for balanced utilisation of fertiliser.

O P Choudhary, Head, Department of Soil Science, Punjab Agriculture University, Ludhiana discussed about the ongoing practices adopted by the farmers in Punjab and advised them to accept the innovation and technologies for higher yield and farm resource management. V K Singh, Head, Agronomy, Indian Agriculture Research Institute highlighted the issues in repeated cropping pattern approach of Indian agriculture. ''This kind of cropping system exploits the natural resources and threatens the state of soil health day by day,'' he said. He suggested shifting towards crop diversification. The inclusion of short duration crop can save the resources and help reduce the soil degradation. Separately, an ''Energy Conclave'' focused on clean energy for 'self-reliance and global welfare' was inaugurated by Union Minister for Power and Ministry of New and Renewable Energy R K Singh. The minister emphasised on accelerating and strengthening technological innovation so that it can deliver environmentally and socially sound, cost-effective energy technologies on a larger and more widespread scale.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

