Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 shakes central Croatia

"We have no such reports yet but it is possible that such an earthquake could cause material damage in the epicentre area, which was in the vicinity of the town of Petrinja," seismologist Kresimir Kuk told state radio. The quake was followed by an aftershock registering 4.9 magnitude at 0649 GMT, according to the EMSC data.

Reuters | Updated: 28-12-2020 12:52 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 12:49 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake hit central Croatia on Monday with an epicentre some 50 kilometres southeast of the capital Zagreb, Croatian state television reported, citing data from the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The quake at 0528 GMT was also felt in the capital. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage. "We have no such reports yet but it is possible that such an earthquake could cause material damage in the epicentre area, which was in the vicinity of the town of Petrinja," seismologist Kresimir Kuk told state radio.

The quake was followed by an aftershock registering 4.9 magnitude at 0649 GMT, according to the EMSC data. Bozidar Skrinjaric, head of the Pokupsko municipality, an area near the epicentre with some 3,000 inhabitants, said people ran into the streets when the quakes hit.

"No building collapsed, but the people said they saw some cracks in the buildings and damaged tiles," he said. In March, an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 hit Zagreb causing one death and injuring 27 people.

