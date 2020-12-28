Left Menu
Moderate earthquake hits Croatia, damage reported

A moderate earthquake hit Croatia near its capital of Zagreb early Monday, triggering panic and some damage to buildings south of the city. Several smaller tremors were felt after the initial one.The mayor of Petrinja, Darinko Dumbovic, told state HRT television that we have bricks and tiles in the streets and fallen chimneys. He said Croatias president and prime minister will visit the town later Monday.

PTI | Zagreb | Updated: 28-12-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 13:55 IST
Representative image

A moderate earthquake hit Croatia near its capital of Zagreb early Monday, triggering panic and some damage to buildings south of the city. There were no immediate reports of injuries. Croatia's seismologists said the magnitude of the quake that struck around 7:30 a.m. (0630 GMT) was 5.0, with the epicenter near the towns of Petrinja and Sisak 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of the capital. Several smaller tremors were felt after the initial one.

The mayor of Petrinja, Darinko Dumbovic, told state HRT television that "we have bricks and tiles in the streets and fallen chimneys." He said Croatia's president and prime minister will visit the town later Monday. The quake was also felt in neighboring Bosnia.

The area was hit by a strong quake on March 22, causing substantial damage in Zagreb. One person died and at least 27 were injured then. Monday's quake appeared to be lighter.

