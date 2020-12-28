Left Menu
Development News Edition

VHP plans huge outreach programme in TN to raise funds for Ram temple construction

Through the programme beginning on Makar Sankranthi, which would conclude on February 27, VHP will contact 11 crore families in four lakh villages to provide information to devotees and accept offerings so that they can also participate in building Ram temple, VHP Secretary General, Milind Parande told reporters here.VHP has taken this task of collecting offerings from the devotees on request from Sri Ram Janma Bhumi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, with the participation of nearly a lakh of volunteers, he added.

PTI | Coimbato | Updated: 28-12-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 17:04 IST
VHP plans huge outreach programme in TN to raise funds for Ram temple construction
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), as part of collecting funds for the construction of Sri Ram Temple at Ayodhya, has decided to conduct a huge outreach programme across the country from January 15, a top functionary said on Monday. Through the programme beginning on Makar Sankranthi, which would conclude on February 27, VHP will contact 11 crore families in four lakh villages to provide information to devotees and accept offerings so that they can also participate in building Ram temple, VHP Secretary General, Milind Parande told reporters here.

VHP has taken this task of collecting offerings from the devotees on request from Sri Ram Janma Bhumi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, with the participation of nearly a lakh of volunteers, he added. Stating that the estimated cost for constructing the temple would run into crores of rupees, he said it (temple) is not only a symbol of devotion of crores of Hindus to Lord Sri Ram but also a symbol of Hindu pride.

In order to maintain financial transparency, coupons from Rs 10, Rs 100 and Rs 1,000, as well as receipt books will be available with volunteers, which will also help to check people from misusing the temple name, he said. He further said during the programme in Tamil Nadu 50 lakh families in 10,000 villages and 5,000 urban and semi- urban areas will be covered by 90,000 volunteers.

The temple will be 360 feet long, 235 feet broad, 161 feet tall with three floors and five (sikhar) spires and will be completed by two and half to three years, Parande said. Asked about approaching people outside Hindu society, Parande said the trust will welcome offerings from any devotee.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq futures at record levels as Trump signs stimulus aid bill

Futures tracking the SP 500 and the Nasdaq were at record levels on Monday as President Donald Trumps move to sign into law a long-awaited 2.3 trillion pandemic aid bill bolstered bets on a vaccine-led economic recovery.In a sudden reversal...

UPDATE 1-Indonesia bans foreign visitors for 2 weeks over new coronavirus variant

International visitors will be barred from entering Indonesia for a two-week period to try to keep out a new potentially more contagious variant of the coronavirus, its foreign minister Retno Marsudi said on Monday. The new regulation, effe...

Amid new virus strain scare, TN CM appeals public to compulsorily wear face masks

Amid fears following the detection of a new, more virulent variant of COVID-19 in the UK, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday insisted on the use of face masks, saying it has turned out to be an effective preventive mechanism against the co...

Post 'Shakuntala Devi' success, Anu Menon, Abundantia Entertainment to collaborate again for murder mystery

Bollywood director Anu Menon and Abundantia Entertainment announced on Monday that after their collaboration for the much appraised Shakuntala Devi, they will once again collaborate for a new film. Director Anu Menon will once again be join...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020