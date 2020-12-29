Vardhan releases 'Action Agenda for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat' report

Minister of Science and Technology Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday released a report titled ''Action Agenda for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat (AAAN)'', prepared by the Technology Information, Forecasting and Assessment Council (TIFAC). The comprehensive report is a follow-up of the TIFAC's white paper on ''Focussed Interventions for Make in India: post COVID-19'', which was released in July by Vardhan, a statement by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) said.

The white paper highlighted the thrust sectors -- healthcare, machinery, ICT, agriculture, manufacturing and electronics -- that would be critical for the country's economic growth post COVID using technology stimulus and captured sector-specific strengths, market trends and opportunities. Speaking on the occasion, Vardhan said, ''We have been able to beat the virus, we have even left behind the professional acumen of the world. We have shown to the world that when India decides, it does.'' Appreciating the diligent efforts of the TIFAC, he said the ideas contained in the AAAN report should be taken forward with the implementing agencies.

''The ultimate outcome of the report has to be addition to quality of life and how our efforts can contribute to an Aatmanirbhar Bharat,'' the minister said. A roadmap should be drawn for implementing the key suggestions in the report by August 15, 2022, the 75th anniversary of the country's independence, he advised.

DST Secretary Ashutosh Sharma said the aim of the action report is to create a sense of scientific social responsibility and lay down imperatives for the future of technology in India. It looks at the challenges, possibilities and how to find solutions, he said. This comprehensive action plan (AAAN) has been structured with reference to a timeline, highlighting short, medium and long-term interventions in various identified sectors.

The document also specifically defines overarching policy recommendations with reference to technological inputs, focussing towards local to global, thereby reviving the Indian economy in the identified domains of innovation and technology development, technology adoption or diffusion, boosting up manufacturing and productivity, trade and globalisation, internet policy and data management and education and training, artificial intelligence (AI) among others..