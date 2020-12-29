Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vardhan releases 'Action Agenda for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat' report

The comprehensive report is a follow-up of the TIFACs white paper on Focussed Interventions for Make in India post COVID-19, which was released in July by Vardhan, a statement by the Department of Science and Technology DST said.The white paper highlighted the thrust sectors -- healthcare, machinery, ICT, agriculture, manufacturing and electronics -- that would be critical for the countrys economic growth post COVID using technology stimulus and captured sector-specific strengths, market trends and opportunities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 22:37 IST
Vardhan releases 'Action Agenda for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat' report
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@IndiaDST)

Minister of Science and Technology Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday released a report titled ''Action Agenda for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat (AAAN)'', prepared by the Technology Information, Forecasting and Assessment Council (TIFAC). The comprehensive report is a follow-up of the TIFAC's white paper on ''Focussed Interventions for Make in India: post COVID-19'', which was released in July by Vardhan, a statement by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) said.

The white paper highlighted the thrust sectors -- healthcare, machinery, ICT, agriculture, manufacturing and electronics -- that would be critical for the country's economic growth post COVID using technology stimulus and captured sector-specific strengths, market trends and opportunities. Speaking on the occasion, Vardhan said, ''We have been able to beat the virus, we have even left behind the professional acumen of the world. We have shown to the world that when India decides, it does.'' Appreciating the diligent efforts of the TIFAC, he said the ideas contained in the AAAN report should be taken forward with the implementing agencies.

''The ultimate outcome of the report has to be addition to quality of life and how our efforts can contribute to an Aatmanirbhar Bharat,'' the minister said. A roadmap should be drawn for implementing the key suggestions in the report by August 15, 2022, the 75th anniversary of the country's independence, he advised.

DST Secretary Ashutosh Sharma said the aim of the action report is to create a sense of scientific social responsibility and lay down imperatives for the future of technology in India. It looks at the challenges, possibilities and how to find solutions, he said. This comprehensive action plan (AAAN) has been structured with reference to a timeline, highlighting short, medium and long-term interventions in various identified sectors.

The document also specifically defines overarching policy recommendations with reference to technological inputs, focussing towards local to global, thereby reviving the Indian economy in the identified domains of innovation and technology development, technology adoption or diffusion, boosting up manufacturing and productivity, trade and globalisation, internet policy and data management and education and training, artificial intelligence (AI) among others..

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 variant: Pune cops help sought to trace UK returnees

The Pune Municipal Corporation PMC has sought the help of police to locate some of the UK returnees who are untraceable after reaching here, Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said on Tuesday. A new variant of COVID-19 has been found in the UK and those...

Sebi fines NDTV Rs 5 cr over disclosure lapses; co to appeal against order

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday imposed a penalty of Rs 5 crore on NDTV for its failure to disclose price-sensitive information about VCPL loan agreements but the company denied the charges and said it will appeal against the ruling. The ...

NDMC approves Khan Market redevelopment plan

The New Delhi Municipal Council NDMC on Tuesday approved the proposal for redevelopment of the Khan Market Community Centre. In a council meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the council considered over 30 proposals placed bef...

Phulbani coldest place in Odisha at 5.5 degrees Celsius

Phulbani in Kandhamal district was the coldest place in Odisha on Tuesday at 5.5 degrees Celsius even as the MeT office forecast said there will further fall in minimum temperature across the state. Against seven different stations recordin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020