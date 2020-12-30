Delhi Police Security Unit gets new building

Left Menu
Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Wednesday inaugurated the a new building of the forces Security Unit at Bapudham in Chanakyapuri, according to a statement. The line block comprises barracks with a capacity of 654 beds and it also houses a special barrack for women officers and a canteen, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 22:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Wednesday inaugurated the a new building of the force's Security Unit at Bapudham in Chanakyapuri, according to a statement. The Security Unit of the Delhi Police is entrusted with the sensitive and important task of providing security to the president, the vice president, the prime minister, cabinet ministers, judges of the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court, among others, it said. In addition, this unit is also provides security cover to 500 protected persons categorised by Union Home Ministry and who are residing in Delhi. A large number of VIPs, heads of state and delegates from foreign countries who visit Delhi are also protected by this unit, the statement said. At the event, Shrivastava proposed the idea of setting up a Delhi Police Housing Corporation to ensure construction and proper maintenance of police colonies and buildings, it said. The function was attended by officers of special commissioner of police and joint commissioner of police ranks. The new building has two access point. The public entry is from Manas Marg and the officers' entry gate is at Army Battle Honours Mess side. The premises is secured by CCTV coverage and latest security gadgets, the statement said

The building comprises of a basement, ground and six floors. It has a covered area of 17205.98 sqm, it said. The building's administration block has officers chambers, office branches, a conference hall and a canteen. The line block comprises barracks with a capacity of 654 beds and it also houses a special barrack for women officers and a canteen, the statement said. The training block consists of an auditorium, simulator room, smart classrooms, gymnasium and library, it stated.

