Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM lays foundation stone of Light House Projects

Besides the prime minister, the housing and urban affairs minister, chief ministers of Tripura, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh were present on the occasionThe Light House Projects LHPs showcase the best of new-age alternative global technologies, materials and processes in the construction sector for the first time in the country at such a large scale, the government has said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2021 13:03 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 13:03 IST
PM lays foundation stone of Light House Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid the foundation stone of Light House Projects under the Global Housing Technology Challenge-India (GHTC-India) at six sites across six states, a programme that seeks to build over 1,000 houses each in these cities in 12 months. Speaking at the event organised virtually, Modi said housing for the poor and the middle class has been a priority for his government. He said various measures taken by his government in the last six years has restored the confidence of the common man that he can own a house. Earlier, he said, people's dream of having a house of their own was shaken as despite spending money they would often not get the promised home in time and were not sure of legal support, if needed. High interest rate was also a dampener, he added. Construction sector acts as a force multiplier for the economy, he noted and added that his government has taken a number of steps to boost the real estate sector and will continue to do so. Speaking of the Light House Projects, he said they are driven by modern technology and innovative process. Houses being built under it will take less time to build and will be resilient, affordable and comfortable, he said, noting that modern construction practices from countries like France, Germany and Canada will be put into practice. They will serve as incubation centres, he said, urging architects, planners, engineers and students to visit these projects. The prime minister also announced winners under the Affordable Sustainable Housing Accelerators - India (ASHA-India) and gave out annual awards for excellence in implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) Mission

During the event, he also released a certificate course on innovative construction technologies named 'NAVARITIH' (New, Affordable, Validated, Research Innovation Technologies for Indian Housing) and a compendium of 54 innovative housing construction technologies identified through GHTC-India. Besides the prime minister, the housing and urban affairs minister, chief ministers of Tripura, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh were present on the occasion

The Light House Projects (LHPs) showcase the best of new-age alternative global technologies, materials and processes in the construction sector for the first time in the country at such a large scale, the government has said. They are being constructed under GHTC-India which envisages to provide an ecosystem for adoption of innovative technologies in the housing construction sector in a holistic manner. The LHPs are being constructed at Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Rajkot (Gujarat), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Ranchi (Jharkhand), Agartala (Tripura) and Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh). They comprise about 1,000 houses at each location along with allied infrastructure facilities.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1 pm. NATION DEL18 PM PM lays foundation stone of Light House Projects New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid the foundation stone of Light House Projects under the Global Housing Technology C...

Maharashtra: COVID-19 vaccine dry run to be conducted tomorrow in 4 districts

As the country awaits a Coronavirus vaccine, the Maharashtra Health Department will conduct a dry run tomorrow in four districts of the state to ensure effective preparedness for its rollout. The districts of Pune, Nagpur, Jalna, and Nandur...

Ladakh reports 19 new COVID cases

A total of 19 new COVID-19 cases and 12 discharges were reported from the Union Territory of Ladakh on Thursday. Department of Information and Public Relations, Ladakh reported that 12 out of 19 positive samples were received by Chief Medic...

PM lays foundation stone of Light House Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid the foundation stone of Light House Projects under the Global Housing Technology Challenge-India GHTC-India at six sites across six states, a programme that seeks to build over 1,000 houses each i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021