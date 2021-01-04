Left Menu
World's biggest COVID-19 vaccination programme set to begin in India: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the worlds biggest inoculation drive against coronavirus is set to begin in the country, a day after the drugs regulator approved two vaccines for restricted emergency use. Lauding the scientists and technicians for the Made in India vaccines, he said the country is proud of them.Worlds biggest COVID-19 vaccination programme set to begin in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 13:26 IST
World's biggest COVID-19 vaccination programme set to begin in India: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the world's biggest inoculation drive against coronavirus is set to begin in the country, a day after the drugs regulator approved two vaccines for restricted emergency use. Lauding the scientists and technicians for the 'Made in India' vaccines, he said the country is proud of them.

''World's biggest COVID-19 vaccination programme set to begin in India. For this, the country is proud of the contributions of its scientists and technicians,'' Modi said. India's drugs regulator on Sunday approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive. Addressing scientists at the National Metrology Conclave, Modi said it must be ensured that 'Made in India' products not only have global demand but also global acceptance.

''Quality is as much important as quantity, our standards should rise with our scale in our quest for Aatmanirbhar Bharat,'' he said. The prime minister said in any progressive society, research is key and effective and its effects are commercial and social. They also help widen approach and thinking. ''Past teaches us that more a country concentrates on science, the more its technology gets strengthened. This technology in turn helps new industries and promotes research. This cycle takes the country ahead,'' he said.

''We do not want to fill the world with Indian products, but we must win the hearts of every customer of Indian products in every corner of the world,'' he said. Quality of services in our country and products, both public or private sector, will determine India's strength in the world, he stressed.

