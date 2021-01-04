Left Menu
EU says interval between Pfizer vaccine doses should be respected

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 04-01-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 22:34 IST
The European Medicines Agency said on Monday that the maximum interval of 42 days between the first and the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine should be respected to obtain full protection. Evidence of the vaccine efficacy is based on a study where administration of doses was done 19 to 42 days apart, the agency said, noting that full protection comes only seven days after the booster.

It added: "Any change to this would require a variation to the marketing authorisation as well as more clinical data to support such a change, otherwise it would be considered as 'off label use'." Off label use entails lower liabilities on vaccine makers.

